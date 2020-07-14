SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jordan Dingle Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jordan Dingle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds
Position: Tight End 
School: Bowling Green (Ky.) 
Schools of Interest: Considering Kentucky, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Northwestern, among others.
Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Tall with relatively lean muscle in upper half. Appears to have put on good weight in trunk/lower half of late. 

Athleticism: Runs relatively well for position with ball skills and leaping ability. More of a churner than burner with above-average deceleration and body adjustments while the ball is in the air. 

Instincts: Scrappy player as both a receiver and blocker, with some finishing power with the latter. Athletic enough to execute reach blocks or get to the second level as blocker with quick breaks after the stem of routes to create separation as receiver. 

Polish: Lines up attached and split out on Friday nights with the capability of constructing above-average routes thereafter. A lower center of gravity and more emphasis on his release at the line of scrimmage will balance out threat level between alignments. 

Bottom Line: Dingle is a balanced tight end prospect with plus blocking ability and receiving ability attached or otherwise. He has solid hands and can pluck the ball away from his body, at the tail end of rock-solid routes at the prep level. With the frame to carry a few more pounds, he may be relegated to an H-back and/or in-line role at the next level but could sneak into the rotation relatively early on with his solid floor on all three downs.

