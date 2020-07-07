2021 3-Star WR Commit Jaylen Jones Engaged in Twitter Recruiting of Virginia Tech Targets on Monday

Virginia Tech's 2021 recruiting class has been hitting the gas pedal lately, as the Hokies earned the commitment of 4-star defensive back DJ Harvey over the weekend, while appearing to be in serious consideration for several other top prospects.

2021 3-star wide receiver commit Jaylen Jones from Richmond, Virginia verbally pledged the Hokies back in the middle of May. At the time, Jones mentioned to me that he was planning on helping Tech recruit prospects to join him and the other members of the 2021 class that had already committed to the Hokies.

While there is no doubt he's been communicating with prospects about Virginia Tech behind the scenes, his push for some of Tech's top prospects was notable on his Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

First, to 4-star Pennsylvania safety Donovan McMillon:

Then, to 4-star North Carolina linebacker Jordan Poole:

Then last, but certainly not least, to 4-star Virginia defensive tackle Tyleik Williams:

As I noted in my piece on the trickle-down effect of DJ Harvey's commitment over the weekend, Tech is in the running to land all three players, which would undoubtedly boost the Hokies back into relevance with their 2021 class.

Coming off a poor showing in the last recruiting cycle, a rebound in 2021 is much needed for the Hokies. Many had become skeptical of Tech's ability to string together a strong class after some notable defections earlier in this cycle - and rightfully so.

However, the next couple of weeks and months could determine just how promising the future looks for Virginia Tech football. Landing a host of 4-star recruits will likely lead to a better chance of stability for years to come.

If Tech misses on these players though, the heavy onus will be put on player development to ensure that the program does not regress.

Crucial times are ahead, but Jaylen Jones is doing his part to try to make the 2021 class as solid as possible for the Hokies.