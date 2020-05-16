Virginia Tech landed the sixth commitment of its 2021 recruiting class on Friday night when 3-star wide receiver Jaylen Jones out of Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Virginia committed to the Hokies.

Jones, who is rated as the 30th-best prospect in the state of Virginia, committed to the Hokies over Pittsburgh and a host of others. For Jones, it didn't make sense for him to drag out his commitment any longer than necessary, as he knew Virginia Tech was the school for him.

"A big selling point for me was that my family would be able to come to my games," Jones told AllHokies.com.

"Virginia Tech is where I wanted to be, so why waste any more time?"

Jones has been a top target for Justin Fuente and the coaching staff for a while, as many coaches and evaluators view Jones as a prospect who is a bit underrated due to his versatility.

"The coaches have talked to me about lining up all over the field at receiver. They think I can play both inside and outside due to my versatility," Jones said.

When asked about the roster and what drew him to playing with his new teammates, Jones spoke to the potential.

"I like the roster a lot. It's a young, talented group with plenty of room to grow, and I feel like I can grow with them," Jones said.

Jones has been in contact with plenty of players who are already on the roster, but now hopes to turn his attention towards recruiting guys to come play with the committed members of the 2021 class.

"I've been in contact with members of the current roster, but hadn't done much recruiting for Virginia Tech yet because I wanted to make sure I was making the best decision for me first. Now that I'm committed, I do plan on doing some recruiting to get guys to join me and the rest of the class."

Jones is the second receiver to commit to the 2021 class for the Hokies, joining Texas receiver Latrell Neville, who committed to the Hokies on April 5th.

The 6'1", 185 lbs. Jones recorded 76 catches for 1,369 yards and 18 touchdowns last season as a junior at Thomas Jefferson.