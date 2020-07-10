AllHokies
2022 4-Star FL Safety Myles Rowser Discusses Hokies Offer

Mike McDaniel

2022 4-star IMG Academy prospect Myles Rowser has recently received an offer from Virginia Tech, and is one of a handful of prospects that the Hokies are evaluating out of IMG.

Rowser, a 6'1" 185 lbs. safety, is a Michigan native, and has been recruited hard by the Wolverines early in his recruiting process.

I asked Rowser what it would be like suiting up for Michigan.

"It's a great school. I can't wait to get to the next level and play, but I'm not sure where that will be yet. When the time gets closer I'll have to make the best decision for me," Rowser said.

As for his recent offer from Virginia Tech, Rowser explained how insightful the process has been with Coach Ryan Smith leading the charge.

"Expectations are high at VT both academically and on the field," Rowser said.

"Coach Smith asked a lot of questions about me as a person and seems serious about my recruitment and joining VT - that's important to me, to build that trust with the coaching staff."

Rowser said his relationship with Virginia Tech's staff and how they have recruited him has been different from other schools.

"Coach Smith had me do some research on the school to make sure it was a fit for both sides. It was cool that he did that, because that showed me that he was serious about making sure it was the right fit for me as an out-of-state kid. He wasn't just dropping an offer because I was a 4-star. He wants to build that relationship and trust."

Rowser boasts over 20 offers, and as one of the top safeties in the country for 2022, he will certainly have his pick of top-tier football schools at the next level.

"I want to go where I know I'm wanted and want to learn about schools both close to home in Michigan, but also outside of Michigan to make sure I'm finding the best fit. My goal is to play as a freshman and I want to go somewhere where I can compete for a spot on the field and play early. But no matter what, I know I'm going to have to compete...always."

Rowser has received a 91 overall rating from 247Sports' in-house rankings. He is the 11th-ranked safety and the 138th-overall prospect for the Class of 2022.

