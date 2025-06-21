2026 Virginia Tech Target Nick Reddish Appears To Be Trending Towards Notre Dame
Virginia Tech has had some hits and misses over the past week when it comes to the recruiting trail and it looks like another hit might be on the way. This week, 2026 defensive back target Nick Reddish (whose brothers play at Virginia Tech) picked up three 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions to land at Notre Dame. Now, Crystal Ball predictions are just predictions, but one of the Hokies top targets on the board might be trending away from them.
Reddish, who plays at Independence High School in Charlotte, NC, is rated as a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite and is ranked as the No. 661 player in the country, the No. 57 safety, and the No. 30 player in the state of North Carolina. The 5'11 185 LBS defensive back was on an official visit with the Fighting Irish last weekend and has previously taken officials to Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Indiana.
The Hokies class currently has five commitments and ranks 92nd in the country.
In the past week or so, Virginia Tech has received good and bad news on the recruiting front. They got a pair of defensive lineman commitments from three-star prospects Kamren Johnson and KJ Gillespie, as well as three-star offensive lineman Buddy Wegdam, but four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren de-committed, four-star edge Elijah Littlejohn committed to Penn State, and four-star quarterback Oscar Rios did not have the Hokies among his final teams this week.
Rios has narrowed his schools down to two and those are Arizona and UCLA. Rios is a 6'3 175 LBS QB who plays at Downey High School (CA).
According to 247Sports, Rios is the No. 146 player in the country, the No. 10 QB in the country, and the No. 21 player in the state of California.
Here is a scouting report on Rios courtesy of 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins:
"Rios is a fast rising signal caller and has quickly established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Hails from same school that produced current Michigan State starter Aidan Chiles but is further along at the same stage in his development. Has a whip for an arm and one of the quickest releases in the region. A true dual-threat and can take off and pick up chunks of yards or extend a play and use his arm to make a big throw down the field. Shows off a live, accurate arm and throws one of the prettier deep balls in the class. Decisive with his reads, gets the ball out on time and throws with anticipation. Extremely tough and has taken some big shots, both in the pocket and scrambling, but never flinches. Highly competitive player, natural leader and draws raves from his coaches for his work ethic and ability to rally his teammates. Lean frame and needs to continue to fill out and add some good weight to handle the shots he’ll take in college but we like where his game is trending and he’s an exciting prospect to track."