Liverpool ‘Agree’ Jarell Quansah Sale, Important Clause Secured
Liverpool have agreed a deal to sell centre-back Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, with the Reds also reported to have negotiated a buy-back clause for the England international.
Arne Slot’s side broke the Premier League transfer record to sign midfielder Florian Wirtz from Leverkusen this summer, having already lured right-back Jeremie Frimpong over from the German outfit earlier in the window.
Talks between the two clubs have continued since Wirtz’s move, this time with Liverpool as the selling side. Leverkusen lined Quansah up as their preferred replacement for the departed Jonathan Tah and moved quickly to bring a deal close to completion.
Reports have now revealed Liverpool and Leverkusen have shaken hands over a deal worth an initial £30 million ($40.4 million), with a further £5 million ($6.7 million).
Fabrizio Romano also confirmed Liverpool have retained control over Quansah’s future by negotiating a buy-back clause, the value of which is not mentioned.
Funds raised through Quansah’s sale are likely to be reinvested in another centre-back. Reports have named Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi as a player of interest but the England international is thought to be reluctant to join a team without guarantees of regular first-team football.
Quansah, 22, managed fewer than 500 minutes in the Premier League across 13 appearances last season. He started just four times in the league, one of which came on the opening weekend, when he was hooked after 45 minutes and publicly criticised by Slot.
While the pair quickly rebuilt their relationship, Quansah remained largely the backup option to starting defenders Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté, and Guéhi is unlikely to accept a similar role, particularly with the World Cup coming up next summer.