SI

Liverpool ‘Agree’ Jarell Quansah Sale, Important Clause Secured

Jarell Quansah’s time with Liverpool is coming to an end.

Tom Gott

Jarell Quansah’s departure from Liverpool has been agreed.
Jarell Quansah’s departure from Liverpool has been agreed. / IMAGO/Sportsphoto

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sell centre-back Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, with the Reds also reported to have negotiated a buy-back clause for the England international.

Arne Slot’s side broke the Premier League transfer record to sign midfielder Florian Wirtz from Leverkusen this summer, having already lured right-back Jeremie Frimpong over from the German outfit earlier in the window.

Talks between the two clubs have continued since Wirtz’s move, this time with Liverpool as the selling side. Leverkusen lined Quansah up as their preferred replacement for the departed Jonathan Tah and moved quickly to bring a deal close to completion.

Reports have now revealed Liverpool and Leverkusen have shaken hands over a deal worth an initial £30 million ($40.4 million), with a further £5 million ($6.7 million).

Jarell Quansah
Quansah played a reserve role to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté. / IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed Liverpool have retained control over Quansah’s future by negotiating a buy-back clause, the value of which is not mentioned.

Funds raised through Quansah’s sale are likely to be reinvested in another centre-back. Reports have named Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi as a player of interest but the England international is thought to be reluctant to join a team without guarantees of regular first-team football.

Quansah, 22, managed fewer than 500 minutes in the Premier League across 13 appearances last season. He started just four times in the league, one of which came on the opening weekend, when he was hooked after 45 minutes and publicly criticised by Slot.

While the pair quickly rebuilt their relationship, Quansah remained largely the backup option to starting defenders Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté, and Guéhi is unlikely to accept a similar role, particularly with the World Cup coming up next summer.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer