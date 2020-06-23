3-Star DT Tyas Martin Decommits From Virginia Tech



The Virginia Tech Hokies have been rolling on the recruiting trail recently, reeling in several commitments over the past two months. Unfortunately, the program had its third player in six weeks decommit on Tuesday when 3-star defensive tackle Tyas Martin backed off his pledge to Tech.

Martin, a 6-foot-3, 318-pound defensive tackle prospect from Jacksonville, Ark., originally committed to the Hokies back on April 10. His decommitment comes on the heels of quarterback Dematrius Davis and wide receiver Latrell Neville backing out of their verbal pledges to Virginia Tech.

Before Martin committed to Virginia Tech, his only other high-profile offer was from Tennessee. He took an unofficial visit to Knoxville back in February. The Hokies originally offered Martin on Jan. 17.

The No. 3 ranked player in the state of Arkansas, Martin doesn’t currently have an offer from the home-state Razorbacks.

Prior to his decommitment, Martin was the Hokies' highest rated member of the 2021 recruiting class coming in at No. 582 nationally in the 247 composite rankings. That title now lands on Jalen Stroman with recent commit Tahj Bullock right behind him.

In his decommitment message on Twitter, Martin said he was still planning on taking his official visit to Blacksburg. It remains to be seen if Virginia Tech’s coaches will continue to pursue Martin.

Per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Martin is also looking at Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Baylor, Texas, and Alabama as he continues his recruitment. He does not hold an offer from any of those schools at the present time.