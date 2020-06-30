Top Virginia Tech LB Target Jordan Poole Delays Commitment Decision

Virginia Tech has been in hot pursuit of 2021 4-star North Carolina linebacker Jordan Poole for quite some time.

Poole, a 6'0", 225 lbs. linebacker, recently trimmed his final list to South Carolina, NC State, and Virginia Tech.

Many had perceived that the Wolfpack and the Hokies had separated themselves from the Gamecocks in the recruitment of Poole, who was expected to announce his decision on Wednesday, July 1st.

However, Poole announced on Twitter on Monday that he would be pushing his commitment decision back as he continues to mull his future at the next level.

While Poole will not be committing on Wednesday, it does not appear that he will be dragging his recruitment out much further than a couple of weeks. Many still believe that Poole will commit sometime during the month of July.

The Virginia Tech coaching staff has made Poole its top priority for the 2021 recruiting class, as the Hokies continue to seek top-end defensive talent. Poole would be the first 4-star recruit to verbally commit to Virginia Tech in the 2021 class, and the second linebacker overall, joining 3-star Maryland prospect Will Johnson. The Hokies have also been heavily involved in the recruitment of 3-star Virginia linebacker Isi Etute, who is planning to announce his commitment decision on July 11th.

While Virginia Tech's coaching staff feels good about its chances to land Poole, it seems like it's a total 50-50 toss-up right now between Virginia Tech and NC State.

Poole is the 18th-ranked prospect in the state of North Carolina, and the 15th-ranked athlete in the 2021 class, per the 247 Sports composite rankings.