Shawn Asbury II, a rising senior defensive back for North Stafford High School and recent Virginia Tech football commit for 2021, has been named Preseason First Team All-State by Max Preps.

Here's what MaxPreps had to briefly say about Asbury II after naming him First Team All-State in Virginia:

"Asbury is headed to Virginia Tech next year and he was a Class 5 all-state player as a junior."

Asbury II, who is one of the top defensive back prospects in the state of Virginia, committed to the Hokies over Pittsburgh, JMU, and others in late June.

His recruitment and ultimate commitment to Virginia Tech developed quickly, as the Hokies cultivated a strong relationship with both Asbury II and his family throughout the spring.

He also grew up a Hokies fan, so the opportunity to suit up for his favorite team was attractive to him once his relationship with the coaching staff developed.

He is expected to be a major part of the future of the Virginia Tech defense, as he projects as a nickel at the next level, with versatility to play in the back-end of the defense as well.

Asbury II has played both cornerback and safety for North Stafford, showing his versatility to line up at multiple spots in the secondary.

To date, he is one of four defensive backs committed to Virginia Tech's 2021 class, joining 3-star New Jersey safety Jalen Hoyle, 3-star Virginia safety Jalen Stroman, and 4-star California cornerback DJ Harvey.

Asbury II is a 3-star prospect who is rated as the 52nd-best high school player in the state of Virginia and the 140th-best cornerback nationally for the Class of 2021.