Virginia Tech Commit Jalen Stroman is an SI All-American Candidate

2021 3-star Virginia safety Jalen Stroman, the younger brother of former Virginia Tech defensive back Greg Stroman, has been named to the Sports Illustrated All-American watch list.

Stroman committed to the Hokies in late May over Duke, Virginia, and Indiana, among others. Stroman has done it all at the high school level, showing prowess at receiver, in the back end of the secondary on defense, and in the return game on special teams.

Stroman is the 18th-best prospect in Virginia and the 49th-rated safety nationally for the Class of 2021, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups. SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24. This process began this past week, as the top 10 quarterbacks were unveiled by SI All-American.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Prospect: ATH Jalen Stroman

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds

Position: Athlete

School: Nokesville (Va.) Patriot

Committed to: Virginia Tech

Projected Position: Strong Safety/Free Safety

Frame: Good height and overall size. Broad shoulders. Long, sinewy arms. A bit high waisted. Tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Plenty of room to add mass; projects to play above 200 pounds.

Athleticism: Very coordinated. Quick, light feet; wastes little motion in and out of cuts, releasing off LOS. Above-average play speed, with a better burst. Strong and powerful; big hitter defensively, tough to bring down offensively. Good hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Physical. Quick to attack downhill in the run game. Sheds blocks, sets edge with relative ease. Effortlessly tracks ball downfield. Capable of adjusting his body for difficult catches in traffic. Budding awareness as deep center-fielder; reads quarterback’s eyes for deflections, interceptions.

Polish: Clean backpedal as defensive back; drives on the ball in a hurry. Sound tackler in the box and open space. Raw route-runner who does most damage downfield, off-script. Needs to improve hip flexibility.

Bottom Line: Stroman has the tools needed to play wide receiver for Virginia Tech, but his ceiling is highest at safety. Likely evolves into the hybrid-style defensive back with the additional weight, though must prove his speed, flexibility is good enough to man center field against Power-5 receivers. Projects as a versatile, multi-year starter, with long-term potential to get a look from NFL scouts.