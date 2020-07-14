SI All-American Candidate Jalen Stroman Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR/S Jalen Stroman

Projected Position: Strong Safety/Free Safety

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds

School: Nokesville (Va.) Patriot

Committed to: Virginia Tech Frame: Good height and overall size. Broad shoulders. Long, sinewy arms. A bit high waisted. Tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Plenty of room to add mass; projects to play above 200 pounds.

Athleticism: Very coordinated. Quick, light feet; wastes little motion in and out of cuts, releasing off LOS. Above-average play speed, with a better burst. Strong and powerful; big hitter defensively, tough to bring down offensively. Good hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Physical. Quick to attack downhill in the run game. Sheds blocks, sets edge with relative ease. Effortlessly tracks ball downfield. Capable of adjusting his body for difficult catches in traffic. Budding awareness as deep center-fielder; reads quarterback’s eyes for deflections, interceptions.

Polish: Clean backpedal as defensive back; drives on the ball in a hurry. Sound tackler in the box and open space. Raw route-runner who does most damage downfield, off-script. Needs to improve hip flexibility.

Bottom Line: Stroman has the tools needed to play wide receiver for Virginia Tech, but his ceiling is highest at safety. Likely evolves into the hybrid-style defensive back with the additional weight, though must prove his speed, flexibility is good enough to man center field against Power-5 receivers. Projects as a versatile, multi-year starter, with long-term potential to get a look from NFL scouts.