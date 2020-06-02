WATCH: 3-Star Defensive End Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll Discusses VT Commitment with SI All-American

Virginia Tech landed the commitment of 3-star defensive end Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll out of Baltimore, Maryland over the weekend.

Carroll is the first defensive end commitment of the 2021 recruiting class, and the Hokies are hoping that this starts to build momentum for pass rushers that the program is pursuing on the recruiting trail.

"I built really good relationships with members of the coaching staff with the time that's passed with the shutdown...the combination of Coach Tapp and Teerlinck will both really help me reach my full potential. Coach Fuente, he's a really good guy, and I really trust and believe in him. I really trust and believe in the whole situation and the university works for me as well. I'm really excited to get there and get to work," Carroll told SI All-American.

"Over time, it just became more and more clear that VT was the right choice with the consistency that the coaching staff recruited me. They really want me to be a leader with the new defensive scheme that they're implementing. They also really like my family and have been consistent in reaching out to them as well," Carroll continued.

Carroll's commitment is a boon to the 2021 class, that continues to pull in prospects in recent weeks. Carroll became the fourth commitment to make a verbal pledge to Virginia Tech since May 15th. With Carroll in the door as the ninth commitment to the class, Tech's class now sits 49th nationally, and 12th in the ACC.