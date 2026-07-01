What's Next For Virginia Tech Football's Recruiting After A Successful June?

Virginia Tech football added nine more recruits to its now-26-player commitment pool for the 2027 class in the month of June. But what's next for the Hokies?

The truth is that there's not much more to monitor for Virginia Tech, at least until we get into the new academic year. The Hokies have their quarterback set right now: four-star Peter Bourque, who 247Sports rates No. 75 in the country. At running back, Virginia Tech has received three commitments, as is the same case for wide receiver. Jeffrey Overton Jr. will be a redshirt sophomore in the 2027 campaign, while Marcellous Hawkins will be out of eligibility, meaning Virginia Tech is in need of new contributors to surround Overton.

The Hokies recruited well from neighboring states at wideout, landing Cam Wade (Kentucky) and Anthony Roberts (North Carolina); they also got Roanoke product Demarcus Brown to shift his commitment away from UVa. Seeing one more recruit at the wideout pool wouldn't be surprising, perhaps aiming around a more speed-based wideout.

I think the Hokies are done at tight end, having landed three: Jordan Karhoff, Sam Faniel and Braxton Salster. Karhoff is a unanimous four-star, while Faniel is a 247Sports Composite four-star. Salster plays quarterback in high school, and his build will presumably project out to tight end.

At the offensive line, Virginia Tech currently holds commitments from three four-stars: Junior Saunders, Kaden Buchanan and Dylan Latell. I wouldn't be surprised if the Hokies added one more commitment, but the inverse applies as well. The Hokies seem well set, but could still stand to benefit.

On the defensive line, I think Virginia Tech may be able to add one at either end or tackle. Five-star end Chris Whitehead — the top-rated player in the state of Virginia — committed to LSU, but nothing is officially set in stone until National Signing Day.

At linebacker, Virginia Tech could likely use one more, but by no means is it an issue — such is the benefit of a 26-player class. I think the Hokies are well-set at cornerback, where they have four commitments at the time of writing. Tech could be set for an added safety, though a position switch could be in line for either one of the commitments of one of the Hokies' existing players. Such moves are not uncommon; for example, Knahlij Harrell switched from nickel to safety ahead of the 2026 season for Tech.

As it stands, Virginia Tech's 2027 class is another evolution under Franklin, and the Hokies should be within reach, or inside, the top-20 when all is said and done.