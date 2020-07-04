With Ahmari Huggins-Bruce Committed to Louisville, Could Maryland's Kylen Austin Fill The Void?

Virginia Tech missed out on dynamic 2021 3-star South Carolina wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce on Thursday, as the talented skill position target committed to Louisville over the Hokies, Baylor, and Duke.

Tech's coaching staff would have loved to have Huggins-Bruce, as his ability to run after the catch and make guys miss in the open field was extremely intriguing. Virginia Tech was the school that appeared to challenge Louisville the most down the homestretch of Huggins-Bruce's recruitment, but the staff failed to close the deal on one of their top skill position targets.

With Huggins-Bruce off the table for now, could 2021 3-star Maryland wide receiver Kylen Austin fill the void?

Much like Huggins-Bruce, Austin has been a receiver that Tech has been targeting for quite some time. He is a bit bigger than Huggins-Bruce, standing at 6'1", 170 lbs., but shows similar ability after the catch as Huggins-Bruce, and has lined up all over the offense for St. Paul's in Baltimore.

It's fair to assume that Austin has now risen near the top of Tech's wish list at wide receiver. Austin holds offers from East Carolina, Virginia, and Army, among others, and is receiving interest from several other Power 5 schools, including Northwestern, Cincinnati, and Wisconsin, per 247 Sports.

We discussed Connecticut 3-star WR Skyler Bell as a prospect that the staff holds in high regard, but Austin is right there with Bell as one of Tech's most coveted skill position players on the recruiting board, especially with Huggins-Bruce now landing elsewhere.

As Austin's recruitment heats up, it will be interesting to see if the Hokies can remain in the mix and close on the talented Maryland wide receiver.