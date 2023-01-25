How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Pitt Men's College Basketball
Gameday Info:
Matchup: Wake Forest (14-6, 6-3 ACC) vs Pitt (13-7, 6-3 ACC)
Location: Petersen Events Center (Pittsburgh, PA)
Tipoff: 7pm ET
Tickets: Pitt Athletics
TV: ACC Network
Live Stream: WATCH HERE
Spread: Pitt -3.5 (-102), Wake Forest +3.5 (-120)
Moneyline: Pitt -154, Wake Forest +128
Total: 148.5
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 35.9% chance to win
