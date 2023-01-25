Skip to main content
How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Pitt Men's College Basketball

William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Pitt Men's College Basketball

TV, live stream, betting lines and more for Wednesday's matchup between the Deacs and Panthers

Gameday Info:

Matchup: Wake Forest (14-6, 6-3 ACC) vs Pitt (13-7, 6-3 ACC)

Location: Petersen Events Center (Pittsburgh, PA)

Tipoff: 7pm ET

Tickets: Pitt Athletics

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: WATCH HERE

Spread: Pitt -3.5 (-102), Wake Forest +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: Pitt -154, Wake Forest +128

Total: 148.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 35.9% chance to win

Wake Forest Basketball Content:

Recommended Articles

Game Story: Virginia hands Wake Forest first home loss of season

Takeaways from Wake Forest's 76-67 loss to Virginia

Quick Hitter: Virginia defeats Wake Forest 76-67

ACC Basketball Content:

Three ACC teams ranked in AP men's college basketball poll, Wake Forest earns first vote

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 11

Wake Forest Football Content:

Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry projected as second-round pick in NFL Draft

Opinion: Sam Hartman's transfer decision is justified

Wake Forest lands Tennessee wide receiver Walker Merrill in transfer portal

Wake Forest Football: Transfer Portal Tracker

Notre Dame lands Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman in transfer portal

Oklahoma lands Wake Forest DE Rondell Bothroyd in the transfer portal

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content

USATSI_19833020
Basketball

How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Pitt Men's College Basketball

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19844388
Basketball

Syracuse vs North Carolina: Preview and Prediction - ACC Basketball Pick of the Day

By Jack Smartt
DSC_4489
Basketball

Three ACC teams ranked in AP men's college basketball poll, Wake Forest earns first vote

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19807368
Basketball

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 11

By Christian Odjakjian
DSC_4412
Basketball

Takeaways from Wake Forest's 76-67 loss to Virginia

By Ben Conroy and Essex Thayer
DSC_4467
Basketball

Virginia hands Wake Forest first home loss of season

By Ben Conroy
DSC_4264
Basketball

Virginia defeats Wake Forest 76-67

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19763644
Basketball

Keys to the Game: Wake Forest Basketball vs Virginia

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19815323
Basketball

How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Virginia Men's College Basketball

By Essex Thayer