Women’s Basketball Player Destined for a Big Leap in 2027

This week marks the ACC Basketball Tipoff, meaning plenty will be learned from the various players and coaches who will speak. On Monday, October 6, Wake Forest women's basketball players Breauna Ware and Opal Bird, along with coach Megan Gebbia, spoke about the mindset the Deacons have entering the new season.

With several new players entering the program this season, including Ware, it was interesting to hear the viewpoint of returning sophomore Opal Bird. She provided lots of valuable insight into what Wake wants to accomplish this season and how she has improved to help the team achieve these goals.

Bird played in all 32 games last season for Wake Forest and started in 21 of them as a true freshman. She ranked second among ACC freshmen in assists per game and has plenty of winning experience as captain of the U17 Australian National team, winning multiple gold medals at various FIBA events. Her desire to win and consistently improve was put on display during her press conference.

Bird's New Leadership Mindset

Oct 6, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons Opal Bird answers questions from the media during the ACC Basketball Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the new season, Bird made it clear that she has a much different perspective on the ACC, and she is excited to leverage the experience she gained at the end of last season to make both herself and her teammates better players. After experiencing every kind of game, she feels ready to emerge as a leader on this new team.

In addition, when asked what she learned about herself from last year, Bird explained that she was reminded of how much she loves basketball. With the level of commitment that comes with playing basketball collegiately, she understood she truly needed to love the game. The level of dedication and passion Bird has for the sport was the highlight of her press conference.

"You've got to love it to be able to do those long practices, two games a week, traveling...it just showed how much I love basketball and how grateful I am to be in the position to play it week in and week out," said Bird.

How Bird Will Approach Playstyle

Wake Forest's Opal Bird (9), Grace Galbavy (35), and Grace Oliver (13) against the Virginia Cavaliers, Jan. 29, 2026. | X: WakeWBB

Bird talked about embracing her role as a playmaker this season. Last season, when Wake played Pittsburgh, Bird notched 10 assists in the Deacons' win. She talked about how that game displayed the confidence she has in her teammates to score, and how she hopes to make a more concerted effort of getting them the ball in places where they can succeed.

Her size and court vision allow her to see the floor and find open teammates effectively. After being second on the team in assists per game last year, it is safe to assume Bird will be among the top assist leaders both on the team and possibly even the ACC this season.

She finished her press conference by saying the goal for the season is to still be dancing come March. With a lofty goal and an improved mindset, the Demon Deacons are ready to take the next step and seriously compete in the ACC this year. They hope to show the world this on November 2, when they will open the season against USC Upstate.