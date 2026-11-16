The Demon Deacons’ 49-7 dismantling of SMU brought another round of honors to Winston-Salem, with the program earning the Pop-Tarts Bowl Crazy Good Team of the Week award, head coach Jake Dickert receiving the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Week, quarterback Gio Lopez landing on the Davey O’Brien Great 8, receiver Carlos Hernandez becoming a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, and Will Way earning the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week award.

For a team now sitting at 9-1 overall and 6-1 in ACC play, the announcements followed a performance that deserves a prominent place among the program’s most impressive road victories.

Wake Forest overwhelmed the Mustangs early, building a 42-0 halftime lead behind five rushing touchdowns and a 44-yard touchdown pass from Lopez to Hernandez. The Deacons finished with 535 yards of offense, including 286 on the ground, while their defense limited SMU to 275 total yards and just 66 rushing yards. Ty Clark III led Wake Forest with 77 rushing yards, and five different Deacons scored rushing touchdowns.

A Road Statement Earns National Attention

SMU entered Saturday unbeaten in its first 12 ACC home games. Wake Forest ended that run emphatically, becoming the first ACC opponent to win at Gerald J. Ford Stadium and the first team nationally to collect five Power Four road victories this season.

The FWAA’s All-America Committee selected Wake Forest for the Pop-Tarts Bowl Crazy Good Team of the Week honor. The award comes with assorted Pop-Tarts and a custom game ball from Dallas-based Big Game USA.

A sweet start to our Monday pic.twitter.com/k7E7Nndoaq — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) November 16, 2026

The selection also recognizes a stretch of football that has put Wake Forest alongside some notable company. Over their last four games, the Deacons have outscored opponents 145-0 before halftime, the largest such margin since Alabama in 2018. They are also the first team since Alabama in 2013 to score at least 20 points and allow none in four consecutive first halves.

Wake Forest has won six straight games by at least 24 points, joining just 10 other power-conference teams to accomplish that during the College Football Playoff era.

Those numbers help explain why Saturday felt larger than another conference win. The Deacons have been deciding games early, leaving opponents little opportunity to recover.

Dickert Earns His Share of the Spotlight

Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert celebrates with his team. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Dickert joined his players on the national honors list Monday, earning the Paul “Bear” Bryant National Coach of the Week award following Wake Forest’s 49-7 victory at SMU.

Awards Monday rolls on 🎩 pic.twitter.com/WACy4mfMMj — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) November 16, 2026

Announced by the American Heart Association, the award marks Dickert's second time receiving the honor.

His Deacons have won seven consecutive games, outscoring opponents 343-65 during that stretch and collecting four road victories. Saturday’s performance offered another example of how well his staff has prepared this team, with Wake Forest building a 42-0 halftime lead against a program that had never lost an ACC home game.

Now 9-1, the Deacons have reached nine wins in consecutive seasons under Dickert, something no Wake Forest coach has accomplished since Jim Grobe in 2006 and 2007.

The recognition caps a memorable few days for Dickert, who signed a long-term contract extension before leading Wake Forest to one of its most convincing wins of the season.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Lopez Adds Another Weekly Honor

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) throws the ball. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gio Lopez earned his third Davey O’Brien Great 8 selection of the season after accounting for three touchdowns against the Mustangs.

The redshirt junior completed 14 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown, adding 34 rushing yards and two scores. Both touchdown runs came on third down, turning opportunities for SMU to get off the field into another seven points for Wake Forest.

His connection with Hernandez supplied the biggest passing sequence: consecutive completions of 21 and 44 yards, the latter extending the lead to 21-0.

Lopez has now accounted for 27 touchdowns against just one turnover this season. That combination of production and ball security has given Wake Forest a quarterback who can create explosive plays while protecting the possessions its defense provides.

Hernandez Joins the Nation’s Receiving Elite

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) catches a pass for a touchdown against the SMU Mustangs. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carlos Hernandez’s Biletnikoff semifinalist selection rewards a season of steady production.

Through 10 games, the senior has 67 receptions for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns, all career highs. He ranks fourth nationally in receiving yards and is tied for 10th in receptions.

His six catches for 94 yards against SMU pushed him past 1,000 yards, making him Wake Forest’s first receiver to reach that mark since A.T. Perry in 2022. Hernandez has recorded at least 80 receiving yards eight times this season, giving Lopez a dependable target throughout the schedule.

Way Paves the Path to Another Honor

Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Will Way (70) prepares to hike the ball. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center Will Way earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after helping Wake Forest control the line of scrimmage in its 49-7 victory at SMU.

The redshirt junior anchored a unit that cleared the way for 286 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Five different Deacons scored rushing touchdowns as Wake Forest consistently found room to run against the Mustangs.

The offense finished with 535 total yards and held possession for nearly 37 minutes, keeping SMU’s defense on the field throughout the afternoon.

Way’s recognition gives the offensive line a deserved share of the attention after one of Wake Forest’s most productive seasons so far.

The team milestones are equally significant. This is only Wake Forest’s fifth nine-win season in 119 years, and Jake Dickert is its first coach with consecutive nine-win campaigns since Jim Grobe in 2006 and 2007. The Deacons’ 18 victories over two seasons rank third in program history. With games remaining, Dickert’s team still has room to climb that list.