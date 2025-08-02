The Triumph of Walk-Ons and Their Grim Future
Walk-ons are going the way of the dodo; walk-ons very well may become the quirk of old that we tell our grandchildren about while reminiscing on the "good ole days" of college football. And if you are a Demon Deacon faithful, you just might use Nick Andersen as a prime example of the depth walk-ons added to the game.
With the NCAA's new revenue-sharing plan in place, all teams now have a cap of 105 scholarship-eligible players, instead of the old 85. Previously, teams were capped at 85 scholarships but could carry extra walk-on players—like Nick Andersen. Now, the roster limit is 105 players, but all roster spots are scholarship-eligible. In effect, this incentivizes teams to carry their more "valuable" players with less flexibility to house walk-ons. This initiative comes in the face of the quickly-evolving—perhaps too quickly—new age of college football: the NIL era.
In theory, teams will financially benefit from this new plan. How smaller schools like Wake Forest will navigate the financial realities of this change remains to be fully seen. However, regardless of the logistics, there are many people who oppose this new dawn. Those people are the Nick Andersens of the world.
If You Don't Know Him, Meet Nick Andersen
Nick Andersen is entering his fifth year as a safety for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. If you've been around the Wake football sphere for any time over the past four seasons, his name has likely been brought up. The undersized but now never-underestimated Clifton, Virginia native has made quite the name for himself.
Andersen quickly came into the spotlight as a true freshman in 2020 after snagging three interceptions against the No. 19 Virginia Tech Hokies, with one of them being the game-sealer. Immediately following his standout performance, No. 45 was given a scholarship by head coach Dave Clawson. The moment made national headlines, with NBC's Nightly News even picking up the story. Since that moment, he has done more than earn his scholarship, with his best stuff arguably coming this past season: Andersen totaled an ACC-leading 122 tackles and recorded two interceptions.
Is There a Seat at the Table for Walk-Ons?
Outside the boxscore, Nick Andersen is known for his character and willingness to put his body on the line—characteristics that mirror Wake Forest's identity and those of a storybook walk-on-to-scholarship journey. Since day one, Andersen has been lauded for his integrity and positive impact in the locker room. He isn't the sole defining player for Wake, but he represents that extra spark teams need to propel themselves in situations like upsetting No. 19 Virginia Tech.
College football is known for its storied, rich history and tradition. Down to the most minute detail, the sport is teeming with uniqueness. Now, in a new age, the light has dimmed. The walk-on role may not be eliminated in an absolute nature, but in functionality that essentially will be the case. While there will still remain a possibility for walk-on stories to sprout and be fruitful, we are inching closer to having to accept that most will now be denied any opportunity beyond the germination stage.
It should be noted that the new generation of walk-on players could technically work and earn scholarship status beforehand, but that would completely diminish the substance of being a walk-on.
Saying Goodbye to Walk-Ons
Like most things in life, time will tell the full extent of the walk-on worries. As the story continues to unfold, college football coaches, players, and fans alike are going to have to absorb the blow that is to come. As Coach Jake Dickert said at the ACC Football Kickoff in late July, the new landscape is "one of the tougher parts of our game," though he acknowledged "we all have to navigate" it.
Walk-on players may become a thing of the past, but that will never tarnish the impact they have left on the history of the game of college football. The absence in the future will certainly never dampen the impact that Nick Andersen has left as a Demon Deacon.
Follow Wake Forest On SI on X to stay up to date on all the latest Wake Forest football news!