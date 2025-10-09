Can the Deacs Avoid the Beavers' Trap Game?
With mystery still surrounding Demond Claiborne and his availability, some may question where the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3–2, 1–2 ACC) stand against the Oregon State Beavers (0–6). Traveling west with a new head coach is not a kind combination, but here's how the Deacs can ensure victory on Saturday.
Next Man Up Cont.
Demond Claiborne's limited availability this season has been a blessing in disguise in Winston-Salem. When he first went down in Week One, the offense faltered and resembled a deer in the headlights. Now, they can promote the "next man up" and get results.
Last week, Ty Clark had a promising seven total touches for 40 yards and a touchdown while filling in for Claiborne—something we didn't see before. Through the air, as Coach Dickert highlighted in his weekly press conference, Sawyer Racanelli and Carlos Hernandez stepped up in times of need. Additionally, Eni Falayi took another huge step in development against Virginia Tech and looks to be a legitimate threat moving forward.
Blake's Take: It takes an army to win football games. Being dependent upon one or two star players (Claiborne and Chris Barnes) is a recipe for disaster. While I do look for Barnes to get reinvolved and be a difference maker down the stretch, it is not a sustainable business practice to rely on him. We saw the direct ramifications of being star-dependent against NC State. The more comfortable Robby Ashford becomes with his options, the more likely he is to commandeer the offense to win in sticky situations. The game against Oregon State this Saturday could get choppy, and it very well may come down to who rallies the troops better. If the Demon Deacons step up like they did against the Hokies, it will be another successful mission.
Staying the Course
This is going to be a recurring key, and that is a good thing. The Demon Deacons continue to improve every week, and the results are apparent in the box scores. There are plenty of things to improve—like penalties and generating second-half points—but the direction of momentum is up.
This week, it is going to be particularly important to stay the course, because games like this weekend's are a breeding ground for trap games. If Wake Forest does not stay locked onto improving week by week and writes this one off as over, then the Beavers could burst the Deacs' dam on Saturday.
On the flip side, if Jake Dickert and his team prepare as they have been, then the results will be evident, and there will be no upending in Corvallis.
Blake's Take: I am not suspicious that this is going to be a trap game, as you will be able to tell upon reading my score prediction. Teams tend to get complacent in moments like these, but Coach Dickert and his team have shown many signs that they will not be part of the example that Penn State set last weekend against UCLA. Robby Ashford and Demond Claiborne are clearly not 100%, and that only amplifies the urgency to continue playing present and together—something I think they will continue doing.
The equipment truck has already started its trip out west, as the Demon Deacons slowly gear up for battle with Oregon State. It could get interesting, especially in the early goings, but it will be a great identity test with an important back stretch of the season coming up.