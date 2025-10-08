How Did Ashford Perform in His First Away Game?
Managing the Yellow Jackets' defense well the previous week, Wake Forest had high hopes for Robby Ashford in his first road game in a Demon Deacon jersey. Here is a detailed breakdown of Robby Ashford’s game against the Virginia Tech Hokies. Adjusted for his game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, here is where Robby Ashford’s grade stands on the season thus far:
There is a lot to break down, but it’s time to think like a coordinator and fully break down Ashford’s performance.
Ashford's Performance Against Virginia Tech
Ashford started the game with something I love to see drawn up by the Deacons: an easy checkdown to ease #2 into the game. This opened up the floor to see a common theme that I will discuss frequently: Robby Ashford has natural eyes for feeling pressure in the pocket. In the read option, Ashford clearly chose correctly and moved the chains.
The ability to feel out pressure is such an important skill for a quarterback, and is even more valuable when setting up explosive bubble screens that take linemen time to set up. Another thing I love about Ashford is his ability to throw on the run. Waiting for the linebacker to pull, he is always keeping his head up as he evades the pocket. All of this sets up an ability to run the ball and complete quick plays in the flats.
At the end of the day, all the Deacs need is someone who can manage the game to set up the defense and make correct reads. It’s bonus points if that quarterback can make great reads and pose as a passing threat. Ashford did that in this game. Nothing makes my heart happier than a one-on-one ball placed well that sends a ball that seems to have tattooed on it, “My guy is better than your guy.” In response to a Hokie touchdown, Ashford saw that the defense was in cover-two man, and the safety played too far underneath. Throwing a well-placed ball, the receiver made the effort and moved the chains.
Ashford’s best throw of the game, without question, was his rollout left to a perfectly placed ball in the outside seam of a cover-three. Manipulating his body to not only get off the throw but also prevent the defensive end from batting the ball was beyond impressive. That exact drive, Ashford threw a ball I still cannot believe he saw. With the ball placed on the Hokie 11, Virginia Tech ran a classic cover-one man. With the outside corner shaded outside and a slant drawn up, my eyes went directly to Sawyer Racanelli on a 5-6 yard pass that could have resulted in a first down or a touchdown. Ashford had other plans. Throwing smack-dab in the smallest gap between the middle zone, the lone safety, and his own man, Robby Ashford placed an absolute beauty in the end zone to the tight end Eni Falayi.
The lone interception deep in his own end was not entirely his fault. The play was designed to go left, but with an instant breakthrough, he was forced out right. This resulted in more pressure and no reads. The receiver he had his eyes on was the correct read, but unfortunately, was tipped at the line and was picked.
Factoring in each of these into a final grade for the game is tough, but his report card was graded on his ability to lead the team under center and perform in the moments they needed him, resulting in a final grade of:
Extra Credit Opportunity
The Deacons travel a long way from home to play Oregon State. This will be a true test of Ashford’s ability to play on the road.
As always, the key to success lies in knowing your assignments, completing the tasks, and, over time, improving your report card.