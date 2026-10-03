Deacs Have Momentum — Can It Continue? Our Staff Makes Their Picks

Last week, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1, 1-1 ACC) went on the road and took down then-No. 16 Louisville 30-27. This week, the Deacs return to Allegacy Financial Stadium and host the Stanford Cardinal (2-2, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

Our editorial staff has an opinion on how this game will go. Each week, our staff will make their predictions. Trust us, this will become an intense competition as the season continues. Our staff is once again unanimous in our picks. In fact, this is the 5th straight game in which we all have selected the same winner. This week, we have all picked the Deacs. I mean, after the fight they gave Miami two weeks ago and then the road win last week, of course, we are picking Wake to win! It's just a matter of how much the Deacs will win by.

Our average predicted margin of victory for Wake is just under three touchdowns, at 19 points. We are also predicting a total of 60.6 points in the game. That works out to an average prediction of Wake Forest winning 40-21.

Last week, we all had Louisville winning. So, since we all lost, our leaderboard didn't change much. The Cumulative Differential column showed some separation, which did cause some movement. Brandon remains at the top now for a third straight week.

Staff Leaderboard after Week Four:

Place Name Wins Losses Closest Cumulative Differential 1 Brandon 3 1 1 48 2 Alex 3 1 1 61 3 Justin 3 1 1 66 4 Seth 3 1 1 68 5 Barry 3 1 0 45 6 JD 3 1 0 58 7 Will 3 1 0 62 8 Keylor 3 1 0 67 9 (tie) Andrew 3 1 0 71 9 (tie) Sean 3 1 0 71 11 Blake* 0 1 0 16

* Blake did not participate in Weeks 1-3

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) makes a catch against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Staff Predictions - Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Stanford Cardinal

Alex Gendron (3-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 35-21

Andrew Bauhs (3-1) - Wake Forest 31-25

Barry Lewis (3-1) - Wake Forest 38-17

Blake Robison (0-1) - Wake Forest 81-13 (Whoa! Someone just wants to Roll the Quad again!)

Brandon Oakes (3-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 41-27

JD Andress (3-1) - Wake Forest 38-24

Justin Kontul (3-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 31-21

Keylor Piers (3-1) - Wake Forest 31-10

Sean Kennedy (3-1) - Wake Forest 35-27

Seth Dowdle (3-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 35-24

Will Kunisaki (3-1) - Wake Forest 42-20



* Blake did not participate in Weeks 1-3

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.



What's Next for the Demon Deacons?

The game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on September 26. It will be played at Allegacy Financial Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC. You can watch it on The ACC Network.