Deacs Move Up in Week 7 ACC Power Rankings
Welcome back to our weekly ACC Football Power Rankings. Each week, our staff ranks the 17 teams in the ACC to determine that week's rankings. More specifically, as the season progresses, we will be watching the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-2, 1-2 ACC) progress (or regress) each week.
For the first two weeks of our ACC Power Rankings, the Deacs have remained at No. 13. This week, that win in Blacksburg gave them a slight edge as they are tied with Syracuse for the No. 12 spot.
Virginia Tech, Stanford, Boston College, and UNC all rank lower than the Deacs this week.
Once again, the Miami Hurricanes are in the No. 1 spot this week, a position they have held all season. We do, though, have a new team in the No. 17 spot, or last place, the North Carolina Tar Heels.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Each week, our editorial staff of nine writers individually ranks the 17 teams in the ACC. Their votes are tabulated, and final weekly power rankings are determined. Not all of our staff are Wake homers. Our diverse writing staff is based across the country and covers the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12.
Here's where our staff ranked the teams this week:
2025 ACC Power Rankings – Week 7
Here are our Week 7 ACC Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists.
What did this week tell us? It told us that, as of right now, Miami is in the driver's seat for a spot in the ACC Championship. But the race for the other spot is a close one.
Week 7 Power Rankings Highlights
- Miami once again holds the top spot in our ACC Football Power Rankings.
- No other team received first-place votes.
- North Carolina dropped two spots to get the honor of being No. 17 (last) this week.
- Stanford, last week's No. 17 team, moved up two spots to No. 15.
- Boston College and Stanford also received last-place votes.
- Clemson had the largest jump over last week, moving up four spots to No. 8.
- Syracuse suffered the largest drop from last week, dropping four spots to No. 12. Louisville was next, dropping three spots to No. 5.
- Seven teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking; Clemson had the most, with a 9-point spread.
- Other teams with at least six spots between the highest and lowest rankings are Cal (8), Duke (7), SMU (7), Stanford (7), Syracuse (7), and Wake Forest (6)
- Since Miami was a unanimous No. 1, it had no fluctuation between its highest and lowest rankings.
17. North Carolina (2-3, 0-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #15
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Lost to Clemson 10-38
This Week: Bye Week
16. Boston College (1-4, 0-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: lost at Pittsburgh 7-48
This Week: vs. Clemson
15. Stanford (2-3, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 17
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at SMU
14. Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Wake Forest 23-30
This Week: at Georgia Tech
12 (tie). Wake Forest (3-2, 1-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat Virginia Tech 30-23
This Week: at Oregon State
12 (tie). Syracuse (3-3, 1-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at SMU 18-31
This Week: Bye Week
11. California (4-2, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost to Duke 21-45
This Week: Bye Week
10. Pittsburgh (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat Boston College 48-7
This Week: at Florida State
9. NC State (4-2, 1-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat Campbell 56-10
This Week: at Notre Dame
8. Clemson (2-3, 1-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat North Carolina 38-10
This Week: at Boston College
7. SMU (3-2, 1-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat Syracuse 31-18
This Week: vs. Stanford
6. Duke (4-2, 3-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Beat California 45-21
This Week: Bye Week
5. Louisville (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Lost to Virginia 27-30 (OT)
This Week: Bye Week
4. #25 Florida State (3-2, 0-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Lost to Miami 22-28
This Week: vs. Pittsburgh
3. #13 Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Virginia Tech
2. #19 Virginia (5-1, 3-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Beat Louisville 30-27 (OT)
This Week: Bye Week
1. #2 Miami (5-0, 1-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #1
Last Week: Beat Florida State 28-22
This Week: Bye Week
