NFL Week 5 Opening Odds for Every Game (Chiefs, Bills, Rams All Favored in Primetime Games)
Four weeks are down in the 2025 NFL season and some contenders are starting to take shape heading into Week 5.
This week is the first one of the season with byes, and it means we won’t have 16 games to bet on starting on Thursday. There are several teams on the bye, including the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs showed that they are still contenders with a dominant display against the Baltimore Ravens while the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated. However, three undefeated teams also lost in the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers.
So, who is on upset alert – or ready to make a statement – in Week 5?
The biggest favorite is a tie between three teams (Buffalo, Detroit and Arizona), who are all 8.5-point favorites this week. The highest total is on Sunday night between Buffalo and New England while the lowest total is for the London matchup between Cleveland and Minnesota.
If you have an early lean for a game, this is a great chance to jump on the opening odds before things move throughout the week.
NFL Odds for Every Week 5 Game
Thursday Night Football – Oct. 2
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Spread: Rams -3 (-120)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Sunday, Oct. 5 – 9:30 a.m. NFL London Game
Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns
- Spread: Vikings -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Oct. 5 – 1 p.m. EST Games
New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints
- Spread: Giants -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Spread: Eagles -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Spread: TBA
- Total: TBA
Oddsmakers have yet to release odds for this game with Lamar Jackson injured.
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets
- Spread: Cowboys -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Spread: Colts -6.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers
- Spread: Dolphins -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Oct. 5 – 4 p.m. EST Games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Spread: Seahawks -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Spread: Cardinals -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Spread: Chargers -3 (-110)
- Total: 47.5 (-110/Under -110)
Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread: Lions -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Oct. 5
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills
- Spread: Bills -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday Night Football – Oct. 6
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread: Chiefs -3 (-115)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
