How to Watch and Listen to Wake Forest vs. Oregon State
After their first road win of the season, Wake Forest Football travels coast-to-coast to face the winless Oregon State Beavers, the only road non-conference opportunity that the Demon Deacons face during their 2025 campaign.
Demon Deacons Head Coach Jake Dickert will revisit old stomping grounds in the Pacific Northwest for the first time since departing his role at the helm at Washington State. Wake Forest, meanwhile, travels to the state of Oregon for the first time in program history, also facing the Beavers for the first time in program history as well.
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech - Game Details
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Kickoff Time: 3:30 P.M. ET
- Location: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon (capacity 35,548)
- Television: The CW, with Ted Robinson (Play-by-Play), Ryan Leaf (Analyst), and Nigel Burton (Reporter)
- Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten (Play-by-Play), Lary Sorenson (Analyst), and Dave Goren (Sideline Reporter)
- Local: WBRF-FM 98.1 | WPOL 1340 AM | WPOL 103.5 FM
- SiriusXM: 386
- Internet: 976
- Web: GoDeacs.com
- Series History: First Ever Meeting
Dickert's Flashback Moment
Jake Dickert is no stranger to the Pacific Northwest, having coached at Pac-12 Washington State at his first head coaching stop of his career. With that came the opportunity to face the Beavers three times during his three-and-a-half seasons at the helm in Pullman, winning once in three attempts.
Both times that Dickert travelled to Corvallis, his Cougars failed to topple the hosts. In the most recent meeting, Dickert's Cougars lost the de facto Pac-12 championship by a field goal, falling to the Beavers 41-38.
Dickert's only win came with both squads ranked in the top-25 during the 2023 season. Future first overall pick Cam Ward had 404 passing yards and four touchdowns against Oregon State, leading the No. 21 Cougars ahead of the No. 14 Beavers, 38-35.
Venturing into the Unknown
With Wake Forest's first-ever matchup against Oregon State comes a shroud of mystery. The Demon Deacons won their first road test of the season last week against Virginia Tech, and in that victory found the breakthrough that Jake Dickert was looking for. But with more than 2,300 miles from Winston-Salem to Corvallis, the Demon Deacons need to travel well to conquer the West Coast.
While Oregon State has not yet won a game this season, they are led by a quarterback in Maalik Murphy, who has beaten the Demon Deacons in the past. While playing for Duke last season, the Blue Devils capped off a 14-point comeback with a final, buzzer-beating touchdown pass thrown by Murphy, marking a pitiful end to the Deacs' 2024 campaign.
The Demon Deacons look to get revenge on Murphy and his new team, the Oregon State Beavers, at 3:30 p.m. ET on The CW.