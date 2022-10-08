Gameday Central: Wake Forest vs Army
Follow all of the action with our live updates, which will begin at 6:30pm.
Check out our Army Team Overview here.
Gameday Info:
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Weather: Partly cloudy, low of 41 degrees
TV: ESPN3, Regional Sports Networks
Moneyline : Wake Forest (-715), Army (+475)
Spread: Wake Forest -16.5 (-110), Army +16.5 (-110)
O/U: 65.5
Game Week Content:
