Gameday Central: Wake Forest vs Army

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Everything you need to know leading into the Deacs' Week 6 game against the Black Knights

Follow all of the action with our live updates, which will begin at 6:30pm.

Check out our Army Team Overview here.

Gameday Info:

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Weather: Partly cloudy, low of 41 degrees

TV: ESPN3, Regional Sports Networks

Moneyline : Wake Forest (-715), Army (+475)

Spread: Wake Forest -16.5 (-110), Army +16.5 (-110)

O/U: 65.5

Game Week Content:

