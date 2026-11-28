Wake Forest was already up 15–0 when Gio Lopez found Jack Foley for a 66-yard touchdown early in the second quarter at Georgia Tech. It was one of seven completions of at least 20 yards for Lopez, who accounted for four touchdowns in a 50–29 victory.

The Demon Deacons left Atlanta with a 10–1 record and their sixth Power Four road win, a single-season first in the College Football Playoff era. By Tuesday, Lopez had picked up four weekly honors and a place among the finalists for college football’s oldest national quarterback award.

Lopez Turns Four Touchdowns Into National Honors

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lopez completed 17 of 22 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns without an interception last Saturday. He added 18 yards and two rushing touchdowns, finishing with 342 total yards.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation named him its National Offensive Player of the Week, recognizing his performance that weekend. Lopez is the first Wake Forest player to earn the honor since Sam Hartman in October 2021.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl also named Lopez a Manning Award Star of the Week, his third selection this season. The weekly list recognizes eight quarterbacks from across the country.

The season award, established to honor Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning, also considers bowl performances when selecting its winner.

Lopez earned a spot on the Davey O’Brien Great 8 as well. The foundation’s weekly list highlights eight of the country’s top quarterback performances. This was Lopez’s fourth appearance of the season.

The Davey O’Brien Award finalist announcement on Tuesday reflected what Lopez had done over 11 games. He joined Utah’s Devon Dampier and Miami’s Darian Mensah on the three-player shortlist for the award, which goes to the nation’s top quarterback.

Lopez has completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,701 yards and threw just one interception, while scoring 31 touchdowns, including 10 on the ground. He ranked fourth nationally in passing efficiency when the finalists were announced. The winner will be announced Dec. 11.

Lopez has also been named a Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist. The season award recognizes the country’s most outstanding player at any position, with FBS head coaches and sports information directors voting. Lopez is one of nine quarterbacks among the 20 semifinalists.

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Martin and Lawrence Join Lopez on the ACC’s Weekly List

Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Deuce Lawrence (22) runs after a catch against the Yellow Jackets. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A panel of media members votes on the ACC’s weekly awards, which recognize standout performances across position groups.

Lopez shared ACC Quarterback of the Week with Louisville’s Lincoln Kienholz, who threw five touchdown passes against Pitt. It was Lopez’s fourth conference quarterback honor of the season, the most of any ACC quarterback.

Aiden Martin earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after playing 68 of Wake Forest’s 70 offensive snaps. Pro Football Focus gave him a season-best 84.6 pass-blocking grade.

The Deacons finished with 607 yards, their first 600-yard game against an FBS opponent since 2021. They gained 258 yards on the ground and scored five rushing touchdowns.

Running back Deuce Lawrence was named ACC Rookie of the Week after his first career 100-yard rushing game. He ran for 105 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, averaging just over eight yards per attempt.

He was nearly as productive as a receiver, adding 81 yards, 62 after the catch. His 186 yards from scrimmage accounted for nearly a third of Wake Forest’s offense.

Ethan Hyams Earns National Recognition as a Freshman

2026 𝐑𝐚𝐲 𝐆𝐮𝐲 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬:



Bailey Ettridge

Max Fletcher

Ethan Hyams

Will Karoll

Simon McClannan

Fuller Shurtz

James Wagenseller

Tyler White

Palmer Williams

Archie Wilson



📰: https://t.co/OYH8UtHsgv#RayGuyAward | #RGA pic.twitter.com/73oyxfyHAm — Ray Guy Award (@RayGuyAward) November 13, 2026

Wake Forest’s special teams earned national recognition when Ethan Hyams was named a Ray Guy Award semifinalist. The Augusta Sports Council presents the award to the FBS's top punter. Hyams was the only freshman among the 10 semifinalists.

He has averaged 45.7 yards per punt and has pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line seven times. His longest punt went 70 yards in the road win over then-No. 16 Louisville. Wake Forest was allowing just 1.33 yards per punt return when the semifinalists were announced, the sixth-lowest mark in the country.