The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-1, 7-1 ACC) will meet the Miami Hurricanes in the final ACC Championship Game next week. It's fitting that the two teams that have held our top two spots in the weekly ACC Football Power Rankings will meet in Charlotte.

With one week to go, Miami, Wake Forest & Louisville were once again unanimously voted into the top three positions. SMU holds a solid fourth-place position, with Duke in fifth. However, Clemson was a big mover this week and is now right behind Duke. The rest of the pack is a tight mess. Cal, once again, comes in last place. And, once again, we have a tie in the rankings, with NC State and Boston College tied at 13th.

How Power Rankings Are Determined

Each week, our nine-person editorial staff ranks the 17 ACC teams individually. We tabulate all the votes and determine the weekly power rankings.

Here's where our staff ranked the teams this week:

2026 ACC Power Rankings – Week 13

Miami remains in the top spot. No other team received a first-place vote.

Miami has not received a vote lower than No. 1 all season.

Wake Forest is No. 2, and Louisville is No. 3, both also unanimously.

California, once again, is No. 17.

Two other teams received last-place votes: Florida State and Georgia Tech

Virginia (+4) and North Carolina (-4) had the biggest moves of the week. Clemson moved up three spots. Five teams maintained the same ranking as Week 12. Eight teams, more than half of the league, moved up or down one spot. The other three teams moved two spots.

Five teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest rankings: Florida State (9), North Carolina (8), Pittsburgh (7), Stanford (9), and Virginia Tech (7).

Nov 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Deuce Lawrence (22) celebrates with fans after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

17. California^ (3-8, 2-6)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 17

Highest Ranking: #14

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost to Stanford 28-44

This Week: vs. Pittsburgh

16. Georgia Tech^ (3-8, 2-6)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 16

Highest Ranking: #13

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost to Wake Forest 29-50

This Week: at Georgia

15. Syracuse (5-6, 3-6)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 13

Highest Ranking: #11

Lowest Ranking: #16

Last Week: Lost at Boston College 15-27

This Week: vs. Notre Dame

13 (tie). Boston College (5-6, 3-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 14

Highest Ranking: #11

Lowest Ranking: #15

Last Week: Beat Syracuse 27-15

This Week: vs. Syracuse

13 (tie). NC State (5-6, 3-5)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 15

Highest Ranking: #12

Lowest Ranking: #16

Last Week: Beat Florida State 28-10

This Week: at North Carolina

12. Florida State (5-6, 3-5)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 11

Highest Ranking: #8

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost to NC State 10-28

This Week: vs. Florida

11. Stanford* (6-5, 4-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 12

Highest Ranking: #7

Lowest Ranking: #16

Last Week: Beat California 44-28

This Week: vs. SMU

10. North Carolina (5-6, 2-5)

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Last Week's Power Ranking: 6

Highest Ranking: #7

Lowest Ranking: #15

Last Week: Lost at Virginia 24-41

This Week: vs. NC State

9. Pittsburgh* (6-5, 3-5)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 7 (tie)

Highest Ranking: #6

Lowest Ranking: #13

Last Week: Lost at Louisville 10-42

This Week: at California

8. Virginia Tech* (6-5, 3-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 7 (tie)

Highest Ranking: #4

Lowest Ranking: #11

Last Week: Lost at Miami 20-28

This Week: vs. Virginia

7. Virginia* (6-5, 4-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 11

Highest Ranking: #5

Lowest Ranking: #10

Last Week: Beat North Carolina 41-24

This Week: at Virginia Tech

6. Clemson* (7-4, 5-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 9

Highest Ranking: #4

Lowest Ranking: #9

Last Week: Beat Duke 20-10

This Week: vs. South Carolina

5. Duke* (7-4, 4-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 4

Highest Ranking: #4

Lowest Ranking: #7

Last Week: Lost to Clemson 10-20

This Week: at Wake Forest

4. SMU* (7-4, 5-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 5

Highest Ranking: #4

Lowest Ranking: #8

Last Week: Lost at Notre Dame 3-24

This Week: at Stanford

3. #19 Louisville* (8-3, 7-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 3

Highest Ranking: #3

Lowest Ranking: #3

Last Week: Beat Pittsburgh

This Week: at Kentucky

2. #8 Wake Forest* (10-1, 7-1)

Nov 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Aiden Hall (21) celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week's Power Ranking: 2

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #2

Last Week: Beat Georgia Tech 50-29

This Week: vs. Duke

1. #7 Miami* (10-1, 8-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 1

Highest Ranking: #1

Lowest Ranking: #1

Last Week: Beat Virginia Tech 28-20

This Week: vs. Boston College

Note: Power Rankings are determined by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff.

* - Team is bowl eligible (Ten ACC teams now have 6+ wins)

^ - Not bowl eligible (Two ACC teams have 7+ losses, thus not qualifying for a bowl game)

How Do Other On SI Sites See the ACC?

We aren't the only On SI site ranking the ACC this week. Georgia Tech On SI has ACC Football Power Rankings this week. Check out their rankings here to see how they compare with our staff's rankings:



- Georgia Tech On SI - Wake Forest No. 2 (no change)

- Virginia Tech On SI - Wake Forest No. 2 (no change from Week 11; did not publish Week 12 rankings)

What's Next

Wake Forest hosts Duke on Saturday, November 28, in a Big Four rivalry game. The game will be played at Allegacy Financial Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC, at 3:30 pm ET and will air on ESPN.