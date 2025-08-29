Deacons Daily

How to Watch and Listen to Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State

Wake Forest starts its 2025 season with a home game against the Kennesaw State Owls on Friday night.

Barry Lewis

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) tries to elude Duke Blue Devils cornerback Tre'Shon Devones (24) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The long wait of the off-season is behind us. There will be football played at Allegacy Stadium on Friday night. The new look Wake Forest Demon Deacons under new head coach Jake Dickert is finally here.

The Deacs will face the Kennesaw State Owls, who begin play in their sophomore season of playing in the FBS.

Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State - Game Details

Date: Friday, August 29

Kickoff Time: 7:00 P.M. ET

Location: Allegacy Stadium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina (capacity 31,500)

Television: ACC Network with Chuckie Kempf (Play-by-Play), Darius Walker (Analyst), and Ashley Stroehlein (Sideline Reporter)

Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten (Play-by-Play), Lary Sorensen (Analyst), and Dave Goren (Sideline Reporter)

Local: WBRF-FM 98.1 | WPOL 1340 AM / WPOL 103.5 FM
SiriusXM: 380
Internet: 970
Web: GoDeacs.com

Series History: This game will mark the first ever meeting between the Demon Deacons and the Owls.

Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State Game Notes

Kennesaw State

Wake Forest started playing football in 1888, making this the 188th season. Kennesaw State, on the other hand, is beginning only their 11th season of gridiron play. Last year, the Owls made the jump from FCS to FBS. In their inaugural season playing with the big boys, they managed two wins - Liberty (27-24) and FIU (27-26).

The Owls are led by first-year head coach Jerry Mack, who spent the past three seasons as the running backs coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack is just the second head coach in Kennesaw State history.

Kennesaw State is one of two teams that the Demon Deacons will play for the first time during the 2025 season. The other team is Oregon State, which the Deacs will face in Week Seven in Corvallis. The Owls are also one of two Conference USA teams that the Deacs face this season. The Delaware Blue Hens come to Allegacy Stadium in November.

Wake Forest

It's a whole new era in Winston-Salem. The Deacs bring a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator, a new defensive coordinator, a new quarterback, and a few dozen new players.

All eyes will be on returning running back Demond Claiborne. Last year, he had over 1,000 yards rushing and ended up with 1,584 all-purpose yards. To start this season, he is not only on the Doak Walker watch list but also on the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year, and Paul Hornung Trophy Preseason Watch Lists.

At ACC Media Days in July, Coach Dickert suggested that Claiborne could get 40 carries a game. Is this realistic? No. However, an offense heavily focused on Claiborne carrying the ball is not unrealistic.

What I Would Like To See

It's time to see the new era of Demon Deacon football. The hype is over. It is time to show up on the field. I would like to see what Dickert and his new coordinators of developed on both sides of the ball during fall camp.

This should be a good tune-up game for Wake. It should be a win, but the team will have to live up to the offseason hype. Fans should not be too over optimistic with a win, even a blowout. However, fans will have a right to be concerned about the rest of the season if the game is either a nailbiter, or if for some reason, results in a loss for the Deacs.

What I want to see is decisive ball handling, a strong defense led by captain Nick Andersen, a sold-out Allegacy stadium with energized fans, and a double-digit win when the clock hits 0:00.

Let's see what this season brings. Wake Forest and Kennesaw State kick off on Friday, August 29, at 7 pm ET.

