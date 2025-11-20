How to Watch Wake Forest Football Face Delaware on Senior Day
After trouncing in-state rival North Carolina, Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert and the Demon Deacons can easily say that they've surpassed expectations for this season. Yet, they remain eager for more wins- including a final send-off for graduating students on Senior Day against Delaware.
Wake Forest vs. Delaware - Game Details
- Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Kickoff Time: 12:00 P.M. ET
- Location: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C. (capacity 31,500)
- Television: ACC Network, Announcers TBD
- Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten (Play-by-Play), Lary Sorensen (Analyst), and Dave Goren (Sideline Reporter)
- Local: WBRF-FM 98.1 | WPOL 1340 AM / WPOL 103.5 FM
- SiriusXM: 381
- Internet: 971
- Web: GoDeacs.com
- Series History: Wake Forest leads series, 2-0
- Last meeting: Wake Forest won, 38-21, on September 17, 2006
Senior Day Honorees
In Dickert's midweek press conference, a point was made to mention every player's name who will be going through Senior Day celebrations, commemorating their impact on the Wake Forest program. Those 30 names, broken down by position group, are:
- Quarterback: Robby Ashford
- Running Backs: Demond Claiborne, JaMario Clements, Mason Andrade, Tate Carney
- Wide Receivers: Sterling Berkhalter, Karate Brenson, Sawyer Racanelli, Wesley Stroebel, Ian Ver Steeg
- Tight End: Eni Falayi, Kevin Check, Matthew Lusardi
- Offensive Line: Fa'lili Fa'amoe, Devin Kylany, George Sell, Cale Doyle, Derell Johnson II
- Defensive Line: Jayden Loving, B.J. Williams, Brandon Hoyle
- Linebackers: Quincy Bryant, Dylan Hazen, Alec Marenco, Luke White
- Defensive Backs: Nick Andersen, Karon Prunty, Ladarius Webb
- Special Teams: Will Cobb, Matthew Dennis
Unprecedented Success
Dickert has a chance to become the winningest first-season head coach in program history with a win against the Fightin' Blue Hens, surpassing Bill Dooley's seven-win campaign in 1987. Dickert still has three attempts at a win, as well, as the Demon Deacons visit Durham to take on the Duke Blue Devils in the regular season finale. They've also clinched bowl eligibility already.
While Dickert does deserve credit, his staff deserves praise as well- especially defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton. The current Demon Deacon defense is the best in decades, ranking 22nd in FBS in points allowed per game (18.5), the best since Jim Grobe's 2008 team (18.3 opp. pts/game).
If there is any way that Delaware can win, however, it is through quarterback Nick Minicucci. The junior currently averages over 300 passing yards per game, along with 18 total passing touchdowns and nine total rushing touchdowns on the season. Minicucci will be one of the better quarterbacks that the Demon Deacon defense will face this season.