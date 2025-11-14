Deacon Dreams Accomplished, Now What Bowl Game Will Wake Forest Be Featured In?
This is now our fourth issue of"Deacon Dreams," where, after each week, we outline Wake Forest's path to bowl eligibility (or better). We will preview upcoming matchups and talk about projections for the rest of the season. Wake is now officially bowl eligible! We will share their most likely paths with you.
Wake Forest did their job against Virginia and clinched bowl eligibility. This cannot be understated as a huge accomplishment in year one of the Jake Dickert era. In preseason polls, Wake was picked to finish in the basement of the ACC, and they have managed to completely flip the script, an incredible accomplishment for sure. Even with the excitement, Coach Dickert emphasized this team still has a quarter of the season left to play, and they certainly want to finish strong.
Bowl projections for Wake Forest vary right now. ESPN has them playing in the Go Bowling Military Bowl or the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. CBS currently has them slated to play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. As you can see, the projections vary, and several options are still on the table. Let's go through the rest of Wake's schedule and lay out some predictions to see where they may fit come end of the season.
11/15 vs North Carolina
Both the Deacs and the Tar Heels will go into this weekend with momentum. Wake is coming off a win against #12-ranked Virginia on the road, with a stifling defensive performance. UNC is coming off back-to-back wins and looks to finally be hitting its stride.
This game is also significant for bowl purposes. Wake is already bowl eligible, but UNC sits at 4-5 and needs wins to get to bowl eligibility. Add all this to the fact that it's a Big Four Rivalry matchup, and this game will definitely be a good one.
I think that defense will be very present for both teams. UNC loves to dial up the pressure like Wake and get to opposing QBs. The Deacs have featured a very strong defense that does not give up many big plays and can create turnovers. I am expecting a low-scoring game, but giving the edge to the Deacs playing in front of what should be a good home crowd. This team is rolling!
Prediction
Wake Forest 17 - UNC 13
Wake Forest now 7-3
Bowl Projections:
With a win, Wake would likely jump into consideration for some of the conference's top bowl games. I could see the Sun Bowl, Holiday Bowl, or Duke's Mayo Bowl very much in reach, depending on how the rest of the ACC finishes. A loss would knock them back a bit and mean a game like the Fenway Bowl or maybe the Military Bowl would be more likely. A loss would likely knock them out of contention for the three bigger bowls mentioned earlier.
11/22 vs Delaware
For it being their first year in FBS, the Delaware Blue Hens have certainly put together a nice season, sitting at 5-4. They are 3-3 in Conference USA and certainly aren't an opponent to scoff over. Wake will have to come out ready to play and try to put the game away early. The Deacs will wrap up their home schedule this week with Senior Day, and I predict those seniors will go out with a victory!
Prediction
Wake Forest 34 - Delaware 13
Wake Forest now 8-3
Bowl Projections:
A win in this one doesn't do that much since it's against a lower-level non-conference opponent. A loss in this one would certainly be damaging and knock Wake out of contention for games like the Duke's Mayo Bowl, Holiday Bowl, or Sun Bowl.
11/29 at Duke
Duke has been up and down this season. They looked like they were hitting their stride after beating Clemson, but they are coming off a loss to UConn on the road. They sit at 5-4, but they're very much upgraded in the quarterback spot with Darian Mensah. The Blue Devils have a solid playmaker at QB, and the Deacs have been inconsistent at the position all year. At home, I may be inclined to roll with the Deacs; however, I have to give the edge to Duke playing at home. It will be a big rivalry game.
Prediction
Duke 23 - Wake Forest 20
Wake Forest now 8-4
Bowl Projections:
This game could be critical in determining which bowl game the Deacs go to. If they win out up to this point, they will likely be a play-in game for the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. If the Deacs win, that is where they will likely end up. A loss probably would not knock them down too much. They may slot in for the Military Bowl or Pinestripe Bowl.