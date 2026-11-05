Wake Forest Has More to Protect Than Prove Against Merrimack

Merrimack arrives in Winston-Salem on Saturday with a 4-5 record and an offense averaging 18 points per game, all at the FCS level. Wake Forest, meanwhile, just beat Virginia 51-7 and sits 16th in the first College Football Playoff rankings. There isn’t much suspense over which team ought to win, and it would take an almost magnificent collection of mistakes for the Demon Deacons to lose.

Of course, the game isn’t meaningless just because the outcome seems predetermined. Jake Dickert’s team has a season worth protecting, and the next few weeks will demand more than whatever Merrimack can offer. A comfortable victory, followed by a healthy trip back to the locker room, would serve Wake Forest better than any statistical masterpiece.

An Uneven Matchup

Oct 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) looks to pass to wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Merrimack has allowed 27.1 points per game against an FCS schedule, and its offense hasn’t provided much relief.

Quarterback AJ Hairston Jr. has thrown for 1,362 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions, though his five rushing scores give Merrimack another option near the goal line. Running back Matthias Latham leads the ground attack with 626 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Austin Palmer is the receiver most capable of giving Wake Forest trouble. He has 417 yards and two touchdowns while averaging nearly 17 yards per catch, enough production to punish a secondary that loses concentration. But those opportunities might be scarce against a defense like Wake Forest’s that’s been fairly stingy in recent weeks.

A Win the Committee Won’t Celebrate

Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert during the second half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest has won 20 consecutive games against FCS opponents, a streak dating back to 2000. Another victory won’t persuade the committee that it misjudged the Demon Deacons at No. 16, though that’s expected given the level of the opponent, regardless of whether Wake Forest was disrespected in the initial ranking. Losing, or even struggling into the fourth quarter, however, would hand skeptics an excuse to dismiss the progress Dickert’s team has made.

There is a temptation in games like this to chase an impressive final margin, particularly when rankings are involved. Wake Forest would be better served by putting the game away early and getting its starters off the field. One injury to Lopez or an important defender or any other crucial piece would cost far more than a few additional touchdowns could ever earn in public perception.

Dickert’s squad has beaten five straight opponents and earned a national ranking through actual competition. Saturday should be a day for taking care of business without creating new problems. The committee can argue about Wake Forest’s ceiling when the schedule provides a more meaningful test.

Wake Forest and Merrimack kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The game will air on ACC Network.