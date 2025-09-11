Keys to Wake Forest Taking Down the NC State Wolfpack
The Jake Dickert Show was live from Wake Forest's Manchester Plaza on Tuesday evening. ESPN's SportsCenter will be on the Hearn Plaza from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on game day. Then, of course, the main course is the Thursday night battle between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the NC State Wolfpack.
Leading up to the highly-anticipated matchup, here are Wake Forest's keys to victory against the hungry Pack.
Reduce CJ Bailey² to CJ Bailey
It was a large emphasis of coach Jake Dickert's weekly press conference; CJ Bailey is not the project from last year—he is a full-fledged quarterback and a dangerous one. Whether commanding the offense through the air or with his legs, NC State's offense has dangerous versatility.
The most tangible way to approach this challenge—like Dickert mentioned—is to keep pressure on Bailey while simultaneously keeping him in the pocket. Forcing the true sophomore to beat the Deacs with his arm is the best bet for defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton and his group.
Through two games, CJ Bailey completed 70.2% of his passes for 518 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. On the ground, he has just 65 yards but three scores. So far, the Miami, Florida product has seen a 5.3% increase in his completion percentage from his freshman season.
Keep The DB's Heels Pointing Away From the QB
Assuming the Demon Deacons have success containing CJ Bailey, they now have to worry about him gashing them with his arm. In 2024, the Deacs allowed the eighth-most passing yards in college football, with quarterbacks also completing over 70% of their passes (second-highest in the land). This year, the same trends have not emerged, as Wake Forest has largely prevented chunk plays and kept the action in front of them. However, if any team were to get the Deacs' heels turned the other way and hurt them deep, it would be the Wolfpack.
The good news is that several defensive players have quickly become key contributors for Wake Forest. University of Connecticut transfer Langston Hardy grabbed 2.5 sacks in what Coach Dickert labeled as an "unblockable" performance on Saturday. In addition to Hardy, the entire defensive line has produced up to its high standard, with the secondary—anchored by stud safety Nick Andersen—also staying the course, even in the absence of Andersen's safety counterpart Rushaun Tongue. In Tongue's absence, redshirt sophomore Zamari Stevenson filled his role, recording Wake Forest's first interception of the season.
Week One Robby Ashford > Week Two Robby Ashford
Another emphasis of Jake Dickert's press conference was toning down the turnovers, particularly with Robby Ashford. No. 2 was responsible for three turnovers on Saturday (2 fumbles, 1 interception). One of his fumbles was on a bad snap exchange, however. These turnover troubles aren't consistent with the Demon Deacon's clean sheet against Kennesaw State.
Perhaps the sloppiness could be chalked up to the marathon nature of the weather-delayed game against Western Carolina. Even if that is the case, Wake Forest may need another turnover-free performance if they want to knock off the Wolfpack.
Week one was a conservative and efficient performance from Ashford, mostly because of Demond Claiborne's injury. Big plays and looks downfield were as frequent as a dodo sighting, but the script flipped in week two. The price to pay for the explosiveness was efficiency and ball control. On top of Ashford's turnovers, he completed just 59.1% of his passes.
This week, look for Wake Forest to weave a web of balance to marry the two Robby Ashford variants and Wake's offensive identities. Playing it safe behind the dominance of Claiborne while keeping big plays in the chamber certainly appears to be the path to success against the foes from Raleigh.
All the hype leads to this: Wake Forest and the NC State Wolfpack do battle on Thursday night. All expectations lead toward a rowdy atmosphere with even better football on Allegacy Stadium's turf. The pieces are slowly coming together for the Demon Deacons, and the Wolfpack are the first test of their structural integrity.