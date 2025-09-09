Cautious Momentum Emerges From Jake Dickert's NC State Press Conference
There is a newfound sense of hope in Deactown, as Wake Forest looked the part in their weather-delayed beatdown of the Western Carolina Catamounts.
Ahead of Wake Forest's Big Four test with the NC State Wolfpack on Thursday night, Coach Dickert spoke to the media about the mindset and outlook for the team. Here's the biggest takeaways.
Team Focus More Important Than Ever
To start the press conference, it was clear that Coach Dickert felt lighter. In other words, his team appears to be capable of living up to expectations, and now, the weight of the world is only partially on his shoulders.
A large talking point of his opening statement was the quick turnaround from Saturday to Thursday and the Demon Deacons' fatigue from being on their feet for seven long hours. Dickert emphasized the importance of buckling down and that players' focus should be on academics and football this week—anything else is "wrong".
The key to threading the needle for a Thursday night game is balance; continue working out the kinks and finding rhythm while recognizing that only so much can be accomplished leading up to game day.
The Wake Forest offense performed like expected against the Catamounts on Saturday, but that didn't leave Jake Dickert satisfied. He noted they have a lot of things to "grind out" in preparation for the battle-tested and gritty NC State Wolfpack. Referencing Robby Ashford's turnovers against Western Carolina, Dickert said they need to "be better in that area."
As for Winston-Salem's talk of the town, Demond Claiborne is set for a normal week of practice and will be ready to go on Thursday—if that wasn't evident from his 193-yard and three touchdown explosion on just ten carries.
The Entire Defense Can Dominate
Against Kennesaw State, the defense showed some positive signs, but had a rather muted performance. Against Western Carolina, it was domination on all fronts.
Player (WFU)
Sacks Against WCU
Langston Hardy
2.5
Jayden Loving
1.0
Dallas Afalava
0.5
Frank Cusano
0.5
Mateen Ibirogba
0.5
Coach Dickert had a laundry list of players to shout out, including Zamari Stevenson and his interception while filling in for the injured Rushaun Tongue. Dickert refused to give any info regarding Tongue's status for Thursday and referred the eager media to the official injury report coming out tomorrow.
With the precedent set on Saturday, there are big expectations when the Demon Deacons welcome the Wolfpack to Allegacy Stadium. Despite the positivity, Dickert knows that this week is their biggest test yet.
Dickert harped on the development of NC State quarterback CJ Bailey and his ability to command the offense both as a passer and a dangerous runner. Coach's plan is to make Bailey beat the Deacs in the pocket, hoping to apply pressure and contain the dual-threat QB.
The Wake Forest secondary continues to stray away from its scorched reputation in 2024, and Dickert mentioned that CJ Bailey and the Wolfpack will be a true test of this early development.
Excited for High-Stakes Atmosphere
This is the first taste of a Tobacco Road, Big Four rivalry matchup for Jake Dickert, but he seems to be embodying the importance rather well. Energy appears high, and expectations are much the same. He hopes for 5,000 students to be in attendance in what could serve as Wake Forest's coming-out party or reality check.
And in case you were wondering, Coach Dickert is continuing to lean into the "Built in the Dark" mantra he established. If press conferences mean anything, the Demon Deacons have positive prospects to emerge from the underdog darkness as winners over NC State for the second season in a row.
Soon, we will see if the Dickert era passes its first big exam.