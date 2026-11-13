Miami and Wake Forest Remain Unanimous at Top of Week 11 ACC Power Rankings

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 6-1 ACC) had no trouble taking care of business against FCS Merrimack last weekend, winning 77-0. The Deacs also remained No. 2 in our Week 11 ACC Football Power Rankings.

It's the seventh straight week that Wake has held the second spot and the fourth consecutive week that the vote has been unanimous among our editorial staff. Miami is once again the unanimous No. 1. The Canes still haven't received a vote lower than first place all season.

Last week, Louisville moved into third place and Duke into fourth, pushing SMU down two spots to fifth. This week, Louisville maintains its third-place spot. However, SMU edged Duke by one point to move into fourth.

That sets up a Texas-sized showdown between No. 2 Wake Forest and No. 4 SMU this Saturday in Dallas, when both teams could be playing for a spot in the ACC Championship Game.

There's another tie in the middle of the pack, with North Carolina and Pittsburgh tied for eighth. And, for the third straight week, Georgia Tech comes in last.

How Power Rankings Are Determined

Each week, our nine-person editorial staff ranks the 17 ACC teams individually. We tabulate all the votes and determine the weekly power rankings.

Here's where our staff ranked the teams this week:

2026 ACC Power Rankings – Week 11

Miami remains in the top spot. No other team received a first-place vote.

Miami has not received a vote lower than No. 1 all season.

Wake Forest is No. 2, also unanimously.

Georgia Tech is once again No. 17.

Florida State and NC State also received last-place votes.

Nine teams, more than half of the league, maintained the same ranking as Week 10; five teams moved only one spot either direction.

Three teams moved two spots, which were the biggest moves of the week: Florida State, NC State, and Syracuse.

Only three teams, the fewest of any week this season, had six or more spots between their highest and lowest rankings: Florida State (9), NC State (7), and Virginia (8).

Nov 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Steele Pizzella (6) tries to elude Merrimack Warriors defensive back Justin Wallace (12) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

17. Georgia Tech^ (2-7, 1-5)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 17

Highest Ranking: #13

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost to Louisville 17-44

This Week: at Clemson

16. California (3-6, 2-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 16

Highest Ranking: #13

Lowest Ranking: #16

Last Week: Bye Week

This Week: at Virginia

15. Stanford (4-5, 2-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 15

Highest Ranking: #12

Lowest Ranking: #16

Last Week: Bye Week

This Week: at Virginia Tech

14. NC State (4-5, 2-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 12

Highest Ranking: #10

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost to Duke 3-41

This Week: vs. Syracuse

13. Syracuse (4-5, 2-5)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 11

Highest Ranking: #11

Lowest Ranking: #15

Last Week: Lost to Clemson 13-18

This Week: at NC State

12. Boston College (4-5, 2-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 13 (tie)

Highest Ranking: #12

Lowest Ranking: #16

Last Week: Lost to Florida State 24-31

This Week: at Notre Dame

11. Florida State (4-5, 2-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 13 (tie)

Highest Ranking: #8

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Beat Boston College 31-24

This Week: at Pittsburgh

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10. Virginia (4-5, 2-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 10

Highest Ranking: #5

Lowest Ranking: #13

Last Week: Bye Week

This Week: vs. California

8 (tie). North Carolina (5-4, 3-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 7 (tie)

Highest Ranking: #5

Lowest Ranking: #10

Last Week: Beat UConn 38-21

This Week: vs. Louisville

8 (tie). Pittsburgh* (6-3, 3-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 9

Highest Ranking: #6

Lowest Ranking: #10

Last Week: Bye Week

This Week: vs. Florida State

7. Clemson* (6-3, 4-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 7 (tie)

Highest Ranking: #6

Lowest Ranking: #9

Last Week: Beat Syracuse 18-13

This Week: vs. Georgia Tech

6. Virginia Tech* (6-3, 3-32)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 6

Highest Ranking: #4

Lowest Ranking: #7

Last Week: Lost at SMU 28-51

This Week: at SMU

5. Duke* (7-2, 4-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 4

Highest Ranking: #3

Lowest Ranking: #7

Last Week: Beat NC State 41-3

This Week: at Miami

4. SMU* (7-2, 5-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 5

Highest Ranking: #3

Lowest Ranking: #8

Last Week: Beat Virginia Tech 51-28

This Week: vs. Wake Forest

3. Louisville* (6-3, 5-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 3

Highest Ranking: #3

Lowest Ranking: #5

Last Week: Beat Georgia Tech 44-17

This Week: at North Carolina

2. #13 Wake Forest* (8-1, 5-1)

Nov 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Steele Pizzella (6) tries to elude Merrimack Warriors linebacker Micah Green (17) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week's Power Ranking: 2

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #2

Last Week: Beat Merrimack 77-0

This Week: at SMU

1. #7 Miami* (8-1, 6-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 1

Highest Ranking: #1

Lowest Ranking: #1

Last Week: Lost at Notre Dame 24-31

This Week: vs. Duke

Note: Power Rankings are determined by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff.

* - Team is bowl eligible (Eight ACC teams now have 6+ wins)

^ - Not bowl eligible (One ACC team has 7+ losses, thus not qualifying for a bowl game)

How Do Other On SI Sites See the ACC?

We aren't the only On SI site ranking the ACC this week. Georgia Tech On SI and Virginia Tech On SI have ACC Football Power Rankings this week. Check out their rankings here to see how they compare with our staff's rankings:



- Georgia Tech On SI - Wake Forest No. 2 (no change)

- Virginia Tech On SI - Wake Forest No. 2 (no change)

What's Next

Wake Forest travels to Dallas on Saturday, November 14, to play the SMU Mustangs, possibly for a berth in the ACC Championship Game. The game is at 12 pm ET. It will air on ESPN.