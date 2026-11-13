Miami and Wake Forest Remain Unanimous at Top of Week 11 ACC Power Rankings
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The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 6-1 ACC) had no trouble taking care of business against FCS Merrimack last weekend, winning 77-0. The Deacs also remained No. 2 in our Week 11 ACC Football Power Rankings.
It's the seventh straight week that Wake has held the second spot and the fourth consecutive week that the vote has been unanimous among our editorial staff. Miami is once again the unanimous No. 1. The Canes still haven't received a vote lower than first place all season.
Last week, Louisville moved into third place and Duke into fourth, pushing SMU down two spots to fifth. This week, Louisville maintains its third-place spot. However, SMU edged Duke by one point to move into fourth.
That sets up a Texas-sized showdown between No. 2 Wake Forest and No. 4 SMU this Saturday in Dallas, when both teams could be playing for a spot in the ACC Championship Game.
There's another tie in the middle of the pack, with North Carolina and Pittsburgh tied for eighth. And, for the third straight week, Georgia Tech comes in last.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Each week, our nine-person editorial staff ranks the 17 ACC teams individually. We tabulate all the votes and determine the weekly power rankings.
Here's where our staff ranked the teams this week:
2026 ACC Power Rankings – Week 11
- Miami remains in the top spot. No other team received a first-place vote.
- Miami has not received a vote lower than No. 1 all season.
- Wake Forest is No. 2, also unanimously.
- Georgia Tech is once again No. 17.
- Florida State and NC State also received last-place votes.
- Nine teams, more than half of the league, maintained the same ranking as Week 10; five teams moved only one spot either direction.
- Three teams moved two spots, which were the biggest moves of the week: Florida State, NC State, and Syracuse.
- Only three teams, the fewest of any week this season, had six or more spots between their highest and lowest rankings: Florida State (9), NC State (7), and Virginia (8).
17. Georgia Tech^ (2-7, 1-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 17
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Lost to Louisville 17-44
This Week: at Clemson
16. California (3-6, 2-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Virginia
15. Stanford (4-5, 2-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Virginia Tech
14. NC State (4-5, 2-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Lost to Duke 3-41
This Week: vs. Syracuse
13. Syracuse (4-5, 2-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to Clemson 13-18
This Week: at NC State
12. Boston College (4-5, 2-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13 (tie)
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Florida State 24-31
This Week: at Notre Dame
11. Florida State (4-5, 2-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13 (tie)
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Beat Boston College 31-24
This Week: at Pittsburgh
10. Virginia (4-5, 2-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. California
8 (tie). North Carolina (5-4, 3-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7 (tie)
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Beat UConn 38-21
This Week: vs. Louisville
8 (tie). Pittsburgh* (6-3, 3-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Florida State
7. Clemson* (6-3, 4-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7 (tie)
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Beat Syracuse 18-13
This Week: vs. Georgia Tech
6. Virginia Tech* (6-3, 3-32)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Lost at SMU 28-51
This Week: at SMU
5. Duke* (7-2, 4-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat NC State 41-3
This Week: at Miami
4. SMU* (7-2, 5-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Beat Virginia Tech 51-28
This Week: vs. Wake Forest
3. Louisville* (6-3, 5-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Beat Georgia Tech 44-17
This Week: at North Carolina
2. #13 Wake Forest* (8-1, 5-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #2
Last Week: Beat Merrimack 77-0
This Week: at SMU
1. #7 Miami* (8-1, 6-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #1
Last Week: Lost at Notre Dame 24-31
This Week: vs. Duke
Note: Power Rankings are determined by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff.
* - Team is bowl eligible (Eight ACC teams now have 6+ wins)
^ - Not bowl eligible (One ACC team has 7+ losses, thus not qualifying for a bowl game)
How Do Other On SI Sites See the ACC?
We aren't the only On SI site ranking the ACC this week. Georgia Tech On SI and Virginia Tech On SI have ACC Football Power Rankings this week. Check out their rankings here to see how they compare with our staff's rankings:
- Georgia Tech On SI - Wake Forest No. 2 (no change)
- Virginia Tech On SI - Wake Forest No. 2 (no change)
What's Next
Wake Forest travels to Dallas on Saturday, November 14, to play the SMU Mustangs, possibly for a berth in the ACC Championship Game. The game is at 12 pm ET. It will air on ESPN.
Barry is the managing editor/publisher of Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 12+ writers and photographers covering all sports at Wake Forest. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, ACC Kickoff, and ACC Tipoff. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.