No Tricks, Just Execution: Three Keys to a Wake Forest Win on Halloween

Ranked No. 14 nationally, Wake Forest is 6-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play heading into the 3:45 p.m. matchup at Allegacy Financial Stadium. Virginia is 4-4 and 2-3 in the ACC, although consecutive losses by a combined 13 points suggest the Cavaliers could provide a competitive game. Three matchups could determine whether Wake extends its four-game winning streak.

Darkness falls across the land 🌑 pic.twitter.com/bUwDTiiJ5i — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) October 30, 2026

Maintaining Offensive Efficiency Against Virginia’s Pass Defense

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) warming up Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gio Lopez’s ability to generate offense without surrendering possessions has been central to Wake Forest’s season. The quarterback has thrown for 1,947 yards and 17 touchdowns while throwing one interception. During Wake’s four consecutive victories, he has thrown 10 touchdown passes without an interception.

Virginia offers a meaningful challenge to that consistency. The Cavaliers lead the ACC in pass-efficiency defense with a 111.17 rating, rank 16th nationally in that category, and have collected eight interceptions. Their secondary will test Lopez’s patience and his ability to identify favorable matchups.

Wake must avoid relying on difficult downfield throws. Establishing the running game and completing shorter passes would force Virginia to defend more of the field while creating opportunities for explosive gains.

Carlos Hernandez remains a primary concern for the Cavaliers, averaging 102.9 receiving yards per game. If Virginia directs additional coverage toward him, Wake’s other receivers must provide dependable alternatives.

Fans should watch whether Lopez consistently has an accessible second option. His protection and decision-making will matter as much as his ability to produce another big play.

Containing Virginia’s Backfield and Getting off the Field

Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) carries the ball Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest’s rushing defense has provided a strong foundation, allowing only 92.4 yards per game. Maintaining that standard would place more responsibility on Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula to sustain drives through the air.

That assignment requires discipline. Pribula rushed for 66 yards against Duke, while running back Jekail Middlebrook contributed a career-high 117 yards and a touchdown. Their combined production demonstrates why Wake cannot focus exclusively on either player.

The Deacons need their defensive front to control rushing lanes without allowing Pribula easy escape routes. Pressure loses much of its value if the quarterback can step outside the pocket and turn a potential stop into a first down.

Virginia’s willingness to extend possessions also deserves attention. The Cavaliers have attempted 24 fourth-down conversions, succeeding on approximately 67%. Wake’s defense ranks fourth nationally in fourth-down defense, setting up a potentially significant confrontation in short-yardage situations.

For fans, the key is whether Wake completes defensive stops. Forcing third down means little if missed tackles or quarterback scrambles keep the possession alive.

Winning Third Down and Finishing Scoring Opportunities

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Jack Foley (10) catches a pass for a first down Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest converts 48.9% of its third downs, while Virginia allows opponents to convert just 33%. That matchup could determine how frequently the Deacons’ offense stays on the field.

Success begins before third down. Efficient early-down plays would preserve Wake’s offensive options and limit Virginia’s ability to anticipate a pass. Penalties and negative plays would create situations that favor the Cavaliers’ coverage.

Finishing those possessions is equally important. Virginia allows 19.6 points per game and has held opponents to no more than two touchdowns from scrimmage in regulation in 10 of its past 13 games.

Wake fans should watch the distance remaining on third down and the outcome of red-zone possessions. Sustained drives that finish with touchdowns would put pressure on Virginia to respond. Repeated punts and field goals would give the Cavaliers an opportunity to keep the game close.