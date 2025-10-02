Keys to the Deacs Righting the Ship Against Virginia Tech
It is time to completely swallow the Georgia Tech loss and gear up for the first road game of the year against the Virginia Tech Hokies. While morale is high and momentum is still strong, there are still things to get right in order to walk out of Blacksburg with a W.
We Need More C̶o̶w̶b̶e̶l̶l̶ Touchdowns
The Demon Deacons made five trips to the red zone against Georgia Tech. That number is respectable, but the results are not. They were four of five, mustering just one touchdown, three field goals, and one missed field goal attempt—from 27 yards out.
Jake Dickert addressed the issue in his weekly press conference, and fixing this problem is paramount to future success. If the Deacs were able to convert just one of their field goals into touchdowns, they would likely enter this weekend not at the bottom of the ACC power rankings. Two of Wake Forest's field goal drives ended at the seven-yard line, with the other ending at the twelve.
Solving this costly flaw requires a team effort, especially from offensive coordinator Rob Ezell, kicker Connor Calvert, and ensuring Robby Ashford facilitates drives to fruition.
One of Wake's red zone drives was with Deshawn Purdie, so some might put an asterisk next to that one.
Blake's Take: While I cannot predict kicking, I have an air of confidence that the red zone offense will improve on Saturday—assuming the Deacs don't score before reaching it. If they take another five trips, don't expect five touchdowns, but two out of five would be a massive improvement. Virginia Tech played gritty against NC State, and red zone efficiency is a great way to out-grit the Hokies.
No More Second-Half Meltdowns
Wake Forest had a 17–3 advantage at the half, and it was 20–3 after the opening drive of the second half. From that point on, they were outscored 27–9—an all-too-familiar scene.
Despite the second-half faltering, it was improved from the troubles seen against NC State; the Demon Deacons were as close to winning as a losing team can get. Jake Dickert's team—especially the defense—was able to respond to the Yellow Jackets' resurgence, instead of playing armadillo.
On paper, Virginia Tech appears less likely to storm into the second half like NC State or Georgia Tech did, but they are more likely to keep things close to get a chance at stealing victory. This not only incentivizes a hot start for the Deacs, but also keeping the pedal to the metal if they get going.
Keep On Keepin' On
Every week, the Demon Deacons improve. Last week, the run game, receiver distribution, and keeping Haynes King in check were the keys to the game. Demond Claiborne and Robby Ashford combined for over 200 rushing yards, Eni Falayi and Micah Mays Jr. got more involved, and Haynes King was well contained until the second half.
This week, the keys are more specific, which is a positive sign. This final key is to simply keep the progress going. The "Built in the Dark" mantra is clearly working, and Jake Dickert's squad has a realistic shot at a bowl game. But none of it matters unless Wake Forest can be 1–0 against the Hokies.
If the offense can clean up in the red zone and in the second half, that will directly benefit the defense, especially with getting much-needed rest. Speaking of the cyclical nature of football, improved efficiency will also yield more splash plays that have been occasionally occurring on offense.
While they are technically the underdogs, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons have a strong case in their first road game against the Virginia Tech Hokies. It could be a gritty, low-scoring game, but if these keys keep clicking, then the Deacs may just blow this one open.