Robby Ashford's Week One Report Card
Robby Ashford started his first game with the Demon Deacons against the Kennesaw State Owls. In a game predicted for high-intensity offense and an even larger margin of victory, Wake Forest narrowly escaped an embarrassing loss.
To pin the ten points on a single individual of the team seems ludicrous, but questions must be asked about what the Demon Deacons need to do to get the ball in the endzone. Overall, the report card boils down to how well Ashford was able to lead the team under center and perform in the moments they needed him.
The Positives
Taking strictly the completion percentage and yards into consideration, Robby Ashford could have earned himself a better grade. His accuracy, and more noticeably, his pocket presence shined throughout the game. Ashford was able to extend plays and keep the defense on their toes with his dual-threat ability.
Running the read option throughout the game without Claiborne, Ashford found himself running downhill in a multitude of snaps. This led to Ashford not only being the passing leader, but also Wake’s leading rusher. Also, the sole touchdown for the Demon Deacons came from a designed option where Ashford took it to the house.
The Negatives
Whether it had been the coaching, the reads, or the loss of the Demon Deacon’s star player, Wake Forest still only scored ten points against an opponent still getting adjusted to the FBS environment. The completion percentage was skewed by Ashford only throwing check-downs and quick-outs to the flats.
In order to win football games, there must be a balanced attack. This all runs through the quarterback. For Wake Forest to properly compete in the studded ACC, Ashford must have the ability to punish teams with his deep ball accuracy. Until he proves that he can accurately thread the needle deep, Ashford’s report card will not improve.
Extra Credit Opportunity
Entering Week Two, Robby Ashford needs to find time in the pocket to connect with his receivers deep. While Ashford’s pocket presence allowed him to take minimal losses, I would like to see him step up into the pocket and deliver plays.
Additionally, play designs drawn up by the coaches should allow him to test his arm periodically throughout the game. With the ability to throw the deep ball improving, the read option with Ashford and the deep ball running back room should allow for a deadly balanced attack.
What to Expect
With the 0-1 Western Carolina home game on Saturday, Wake Forest hopes to bounce back after a lackluster offensive game. This all comes down to Ashford’s ability to stay poised and make the right decision. I see Robby Ashford’s report card improving greatly as he becomes more accustomed to the offense that Coach Dickert runs. Expect deep balls, increased time in the pocket, and of course a dual-threat quarterback that can extend plays.
Robby Ashford has room to grow, but the football “semester” is just beginning. The key to success lies in knowing your assignments, completing the tasks, and in time, improving the report card.