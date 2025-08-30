Demond Claiborne suffers early injury against Kennesaw State
Wake Forest Football has suffered a crucial setback after star running back Demond Claiborne came off the field with a rib injury in his first drive of the 2025 season.
Claiborne got his season started on the right foot, beginning his first drive of the new year with a burst of acceleration for a 13-yard rush before being taken down by Kennesaw State's Garland Benyard. A few plays later, however, Claiborne was seen exiting the field for backup running back Ty Clark III, soon running to the locker room. After heading to the medical tent without pads, he laced up again later on.
Claiborne returned for a drive early in the second quarter, in which he took a handoff for four yards before being taken down by the Owls' defensive back Isaac Paul. Claiborne then received help onto his feet from fellow captain and offensive lineman Devin Kylany, before hobbling back to the sideline and remaining out for the remainder of the first half.
Detrimental Injury
As the star of the Wake Forest offense, Claiborne came into the game against the Owls as the anticipated difference maker, revitalizing a rushing attack behind an all-new offensive line, including highly-touted Washington State transfer offensive tackle Fa’alili Fa’amoe.
The senior running back comes into the season as the featured asset for the Demon Deacons, with consensus preseason All-ACC honors anticipating a productive season for the Aylett, Virginia native. Claiborne was also named a preseason Phil Steele All-American, after earning the same honors last season.
After a 2024 campaign that saw Claiborne become the second Demon Deacon ever to log 1,000 rushing yards and 250 receiving yards in a season, new head coach Jake Dickert made it a priority to retain the running back as soon as he took over from former head coach Dave Clawson. Dickert entered the season with Claiborne in the highest regard, praising the running back for his leadership during his press conferences and naming him as one of three permanent captains for the 2025 season.
Claiborne is used to starting seasons well, including rushing for 135 yards and a touchdown in last season’s opener against North Carolina A&T. Claiborne also scored a touchdown in his 2023 opener against the Elon Phoenix.
The Demon Deacons now lean on three backup running backs, including Duquesne transfer Jamario Clements and returners Ty Clark III and Tate Carney. Clements and Clark have split much of the workload throughout the remainder of the first half, with a combined 13 rushes for 38 yards.