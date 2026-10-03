Three Factors That Could Decide Wake Forest’s Success Against Stanford

Now, the challenge is carrying that momentum into a home matchup against a Stanford team coming off its own conference victory.

For Wake Forest, three factors could play a major role in determining whether Saturday produces another successful afternoon.

Can Wake Forest Keep Generating Explosive Plays?

Wake Forest’s offense has been one of its biggest strengths through the first four games. The Demon Deacons are averaging approximately 426.5 yards per game, including 279.5 passing yards and 147 rushing yards.

Quarterback Gio Lopez has provided both consistency and big-play ability, while wide receiver Carlos Hernandez has emerged as one of the offense’s most dangerous weapons.

Hernandez was nearly unstoppable against Louisville, hauling in nine passes for 194 yards and a 77-yard touchdown. His performance earned him ACC Offensive Receiver of the Week honors.

That connection between Lopez and Hernandez could once again be critical against Stanford. The Cardinal will have to find a way to limit Wake Forest’s ability to create chunk plays through the air while still accounting for the Demon Deacons’ rushing attack.

If Wake can stay ahead of the chains and consistently generate explosive plays, it could put significant pressure on Stanford’s defense and create opportunities for the offense to control the game.

Can Wake’s Defense Slow Down Davis Warren?

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren (8) reacts after a touchdown Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest challenge for Wake Forest’s defense could come through the air.

Stanford quarterback Davis Warren is coming off one of the best performances of his career, throwing for 396 yards and three touchdowns in the comeback victory over Georgia Tech. He enters Saturday with 1,071 passing yards, five touchdowns, and, perhaps most impressively, no interceptions over his last 143 pass attempts.

Warren has two reliable weapons on the outside: Caden High and Zion Robinson. High has been Stanford’s leading receiver, recording 15 catches for 256 yards and three touchdowns this season. Robinson has added 155 yards on seven receptions, averaging an impressive 22.1 yards per catch.

That presents a tough matchup for a Wake Forest secondary that has struggled to defend the pass early in the season. The Demon Deacons will need to pressure Warren without leaving themselves vulnerable to big plays downfield.

Wake does not necessarily need to shut Stanford down completely. It does, however, need to make the Cardinals work for every scoring opportunity and prevent Warren from settling into a rhythm early.

If Warren has plenty of time to throw and Stanford consistently moves the ball through the air, Wake could find itself in another high-scoring affair.

Can Wake Forest Avoid the Mistakes That Have Hurt Them?

Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke (10) sacks Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all the positive things Wake Forest has accomplished this season, penalties remain an area the Demon Deacons need to clean up.

Wake has shown it can overcome mistakes, but repeatedly putting itself behind the chains can eventually become too much to overcome against quality ACC competition. The margin for error becomes smaller when penalties extend an opponent’s drive or disrupt an offensive possession.

Last weekend, penalties hurt both Wake Forest and Louisville, keeping the matchup fairly even. Stanford isn't perfect either; they average 63 yards in penalties per game.

Wake Forest has already shown they can win close games, including last week’s three-point victory at Louisville. But avoiding unnecessary penalties, protecting the football, and finishing drives will be critical if the Demon Deacons want to maintain control of the game.

Stanford is coming off its own comeback victory, so Wake cannot assume the Cardinal will fade after an early deficit.

The Demon Deacons have plenty of momentum entering Saturday, but maintaining it will require another complete performance. If Lopez and Hernandez keep producing explosive plays, the defense limits Warren’s effectiveness, and Wake avoids the mistakes that have hurt it at times, the Demon Deacons will put themselves in position for another successful Saturday at Allegacy Stadium.