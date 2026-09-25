Where Do the Deacs Stand in This Week’s ACC Football Power Rankings?

There was not too much drastic change in our Week 4 ACC Football Power Rankings, as determined by our entire editorial staff. Miami once again was the unanimous number one. Louisville moved up two spots to No. 2 after defeating SMU in Week 3. Stanford once again comes in last place.

The biggest surprise may actually be that despite the loss to Miami, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-1, 0-1 ACC) did not drop. The Deacs maintained their No. 8 ranking, keeping them in the top half of the ACC teams.

Wake Forest has started the season at 2-1, with a decisive win over Akron in Week One, a double-OT thriller on the road against Purdue in Week Two, and then a loss to then-No. 5 Miami in Week Three.

How Power Rankings Are Determined

Each week, our editorial staff of ten writers individually ranks the 17 teams in the ACC. We tabulate all the votes and determine the weekly power rankings.

Here's where our staff ranked the teams this week:

2026 ACC Power Rankings – Week 4

It's early in the season, but we are starting to see some tier groups among the ACC teams. Miami, Louisville, and SMU are the top tier, and there's a large gap to the next tier. Five teams - Virginia Tech, Duke, Virginia, Pitt, and Wake make up this tier. Four more teams are separated by only one point in the third tier - Clemson, Cal, Florida State, and UNC. The bottom tier, as of now, is Georgia Tech, NC State, Boston College, Syracuse, and Stanford.

Week 4 Power Rankings Highlights

Miami remains in the top spot. No other team received a first-place vote.

Stanford remains at No. 17.

Boston College and Syracuse also received last-place votes.

Cal and Louisville had the biggest moves, each moving up two spots.

North Carolina and Virginia fell the furtherest, each moving down three spots. furthest

Five teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking; Florida State had the most, with an 11-point spread.

Other teams with at least six spots between the highest and lowest rankings are Cal (7), Clemson (7), Duke (6), and Georgia Tech (6).

Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Jack Foley (10) makes a catch late during the second half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

17. Stanford (1-2, 0-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 17

Highest Ranking: #15

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost at Duke 7-35

This Week: vs. Georgia Tech

16. Syracuse (1-2, 0-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 15

Highest Ranking: #14

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost at Pitt 13-27

This Week: Bye Week

15. Boston College (2-1, 0-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 16

Highest Ranking: #12

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Beat Maine 22-16

This Week: vs. Virginia Tech

14. NC State (1-2, 0-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 13

Highest Ranking: #12

Lowest Ranking: #16

Last Week: Lost at Vanderbilt 31-35

This Week: vs. App State

13. Georgia Tech (1-2, 0-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 14

Highest Ranking: #10

Lowest Ranking: #16

Last Week: Beat Mercer 44-11

This Week: at Stanford

12. North Carolina (2-1, 0-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 9

Highest Ranking: #10

Lowest Ranking: #13

Last Week: Lost at Clemson 20-28

This Week: Bye Week

11. Florida State (1-2, 0-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 11

Highest Ranking: #6

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost at #10 Alabama 36-50

This Week: vs. Central Arkansas

10. California (2-1, 1-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 12

Highest Ranking: #8

Lowest Ranking: #15

Last Week: Beat Wagner 49-7

This Week: vs. Clemson

9. Clemson (2-1, 1-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 10

Highest Ranking: #7

Lowest Ranking: #14

Last Week: Beat North Carolina 28-20

This Week: at California

8. Wake Forest (2-1, 0-1)

Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert during the second half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week's Power Ranking: 8

Highest Ranking: #5

Lowest Ranking: #9

Last Week: Lost to #5 Miami

This Week: at #16 Louisville

7. Pittsburgh (3-0, 1-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 7

Highest Ranking: #3

Lowest Ranking: #8

Last Week: Beat Syracuse 27-13

This Week: vs. Bucknell

6. Virginia (2-1, 1-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 3

Highest Ranking: #4

Lowest Ranking: #8

Last Week: Lost to West Virginia 27-38

This Week: vs. Delaware

5. Duke (3-0, 1-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 6

Highest Ranking: #3

Lowest Ranking: #9

Last Week: Beat Stanford 35-7

This Week: vs. William & Mary

4. Virginia Tech (3-0, 0-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 5

Highest Ranking: #4

Lowest Ranking: #8

Last Week: Beat Maryland 35-26

This Week: at Boston College

3. #22 SMU (2-1, 1-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 2

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #6

Last Week: Lost at #23 Louisville 31-41

This Week: vs. Missouri State

2. #16 Louisville (2-1, 1-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 4

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #3

Last Week: Beat #16 SMU 41-31

This Week: vs. Wake Forest

1. #6 Miami (3-0, 1-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 1

Highest Ranking: #1

Lowest Ranking: #1

Last Week: Beat Wake Forest 33-20

This Week: vs. Central Michigan

Note: Power Rankings are determined by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff.

What's Next

Wake Forest travels to No. 16 Louisville on Saturday, September 26, at 12 pm ET. The game will air on ESPN.