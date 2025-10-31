Wake Forest Defensive Grades (So Far): The Best Defense In Decades?
If there has been any surprise that has contributed to the success of Wake Forest's 2025 campaign so far, it has been the strength of defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton's defensive corps- a force to be reckoned with that has, statistically, been the best Demon Deacon defense in years.
For starters, this season's defense is on pace to hold opponents to the fewest points since 2008, when Jim Grobe's defense ranked 16th in the country (18.3 opp. pts/game). At the moment, Hazelton's defense ranks 26th out of 136 FBS teams, holding opponents to 18.9 points per game.
After holding the SMU Mustangs to a season-low 12 points last Saturday, the Demon Deacon defense and its stars deserve praise—or criticism—for their performance so far this season.
Wake Forest Football - The Defensive Grades
Andersen, an All-ACC Third Teamer last season, has the sixth-most tackles in the ACC this year. Not only does he serve as one of the three permanent team captains, but he has also led a Wake Forest secondary that has imposed havoc on the defensive end.
At times, though, Andersen can't shake the penalty bug at inopportune moments. Take, for example, a holding call that occurred in the 39-14 rout of Oregon State- after a blocked field goal, fellow defensive back Zamari Stevenson took the ball 75 yards to the house- only to be called back. It's nitpicky to deduct points for penalties like these, but eventually, these penalties add up, and Andersen needs to try to cut them out for the remaining five games of the season.
Extra points go to Andersen for being named a 2025 Jason Witten Man of the Year Semifinalist, one of 20 players nationwide to earn the honor. No matter how he is graded on the field, Andersen is exemplary off the turf.
Patterson has had a pleasant breakthrough after staying in Winston-Salem despite the loss of former Head Coach Dave Clawson. In his third season donning the Old Gold & Black, he's taken steps to become a budding star in the Demon Deacon secondary, following in the steps of Caelen Carson and Mailk Mustapha.
The sophomore already leads the Demon Deacons in pass deflections (7, a career season-high) and earned ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors for his performance against SMU. Patterson also ranks fourth in the conference in pass deflections, and has lived up to his preseason Athltn All-ACC expectations.
Hardy, the son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker Kevin Hardy, leads the Demon Deacons in both sacks and tackles for loss so far this season. A UConn transfer, Hardy had a career-high in sacks against Western Carolina (2.5) and has become the focus of many opposing backfields due to his innate ability to get past opposing offensive lines.
If you earn the distinction of being Pro Football Focus' second-best interior defensive lineman in the ACC (and fifth nationally), you're doing something right- and with a PFF defensive grade of 85.2, Ibirogba has made the most of the snaps that he's gotten this season. With two sacks on the year, Ibirogba has been a force inside, allowing the likes of Hardy and Gatkuoth to get free on the edges.
