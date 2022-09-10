Gameday Central: Vanderbilt
Gameday Info
Date: Saturday, Sept 10
Kickoff: 12pm ET
Location: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville, Tennessee
Tickets: $25-$40 from Vanderbilt Athletics
TV: SEC Network - Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister and Andraya Carter
Radio: Wake Forest Gameday App - Stan Cotten and Lary Sorensen
Weather: High of 77, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Spread: Wake Forest -13 (O/U 65); line was Wake -6 before the announcement of Sam Hartman's return
