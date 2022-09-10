Gameday Central: Vanderbilt

Skip to main content
Everything you need to know leading into Week 2's game against the Commodores

Gameday Info

Date: Saturday, Sept 10

Kickoff: 12pm ET

Location: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville, Tennessee

Tickets: $25-$40 from Vanderbilt Athletics

TV: SEC Network - Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister and Andraya Carter

Radio: Wake Forest Gameday App - Stan Cotten and Lary Sorensen

Weather: High of 77, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Spread: Wake Forest -13 (O/U 65); line was Wake -6 before the announcement of Sam Hartman's return

Follow along with game action with our live updates:

Live game updates will begin at 11:30am ET

