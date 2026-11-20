The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-1 ACC) continued their steamrolling of opponents last week when they beat SMU 49-7. Not only did the Deacs ruin Homecoming AND Senior Day for the Mustangs, but they also gave SMU their first home ACC loss since joining the league in 2024.

The Demon Deacons are quickly becoming SMU’s arch-nemesis and a streak-breaker. Last season, Wake handed the Mustangs their first ACC regular-season loss in their second year in the conference. This season, the Deacs took away another first.

That game in Dallas only solidified Wake's strong hold on the No. 2 spot in this week's ACC Football Power Rankings. It's the eighth straight week that Wake has held this spot and the fifth consecutive week that the vote was unanimous among our editorial staff.

Miami, as they have been all season, remains in the No. 1 spot. The Canes still haven't received a vote lower than first place all season.

Louisville held on to third place, but missed a unanimous decision by one vote. Duke moved up to fourth place, and SMU, despite the beating it took, dropped only one spot to fifth place. After that, it's a wild race for final positioning.

Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech are tied in the middle of the pack at seventh. California is in last place for the first time this season. Georgia Tech, after spending three weeks at No. 17, moved up to No. 16.

How Power Rankings Are Determined

Each week, our nine-person editorial staff ranks the 17 ACC teams individually. We tabulate all the votes and determine the weekly power rankings.

Here's where our staff ranked the teams this week:

2026 ACC Power Rankings – Week 12

Miami remains in the top spot. No other team received a first-place vote.

Miami has not received a vote lower than No. 1 all season.

Wake Forest is No. 2, also unanimously.

California, for the first time this season, is No. 17.

Five other teams received last-place votes: Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, and Stanford.

Stanford had the biggest move of the week, moving up three spots. Four teams maintained the same ranking as Week 11. Nine teams, more than half of the league, moved up or down one spot. The other three teams moved two spots.

Eight teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest rankings: Boston College (6), Clemson (6), Florida State (11), Georgia Tech (6), North Carolina (9), Stanford (11), Virginia (8), and Virginia Tech (7).

Nov 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert looks on during the game between the Mustangs and the Demon Deacons at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

17. California^ (3-7, 2-5)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 16

Highest Ranking: #14

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost at Virginia 7-36

This Week: vs. Stanford

16. Georgia Tech^ (3-7, 2-5)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 17

Highest Ranking: #11

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Beat Clemson 20-6

This Week: vs. Wake Forest

15. NC State (4-6, 2-5)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 14

Highest Ranking: #13

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost to Syracuse 31-34

This Week: at Florida State

14. Boston College (4-6, 2-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 12

Highest Ranking: #11

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost at Notre Dame 7-41

This Week: vs. Syracuse

13. Syracuse (5-5, 3-5)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 13

Highest Ranking: #11

Lowest Ranking: #15

Last Week: Beat NC State 34-31

This Week: at Boston College

12. Stanford (5-5, 3-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 15

Highest Ranking: #6

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Beat Virginia Tech 40-22

This Week: at California

11. Virginia (5-5, 3-4)

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Last Week's Power Ranking: 10

Highest Ranking: #5

Lowest Ranking: #13

Last Week: Beat California 36-7

This Week: vs. North Carolina

10. Florida State (5-5, 3-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 11

Highest Ranking: #6

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Beat Pittsburgh 16-10

This Week: vs. NC State

9. Clemson* (6-4, 4-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 7

Highest Ranking: #5

Lowest Ranking: #11

Last Week: Lost to Georgia Tech 6-20

This Week: at Duke

7 (tie). Pittsburgh* (6-4, 3-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 8 (tie)

Highest Ranking: #6

Lowest Ranking: #10

Last Week: Lost to Florida State 10-16

This Week: at Louisville

7 (tie). Virginia Tech* (6-4, 3-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 6

Highest Ranking: #4

Lowest Ranking: #11

Last Week: Lost to Stanford 22-40

This Week: at Miami

6. North Carolina (5-5, 2-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 8 (tie)

Highest Ranking: #4

Lowest Ranking: #13

Last Week: Lost to Louisville 14-16

This Week: at Virginia

5. SMU* (7-3, 5-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 4

Highest Ranking: #4

Lowest Ranking: #8

Last Week: Lost to Wake Forest 7-49

This Week: at Notre Dame

4. Duke* (7-3, 4-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 5

Highest Ranking: #3

Lowest Ranking: #7

Last Week: Lost at Miami 25-36

This Week: vs. Clemson

3. #23 Louisville* (7-3, 6-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 3

Highest Ranking: #3

Lowest Ranking: #4

Last Week: Beat North Carolina 16-14

This Week: vs. Pittsburgh

2. #11 Wake Forest* (9-1, 6-1)

Nov 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) eludes the rush of SMU Mustangs defensive lineman Christian Davis (97) during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week's Power Ranking: 2

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #2

Last Week: Beat SMU 49-7

This Week: at Georgia Tech

1. #7 Miami* (9-1, 7-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 1

Highest Ranking: #1

Lowest Ranking: #1

Last Week: Beat Duke 36-25

This Week: vs. Virginia Tech

Note: Power Rankings are determined by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff.

* - Team is bowl eligible (Eight ACC teams now have 6+ wins)

^ - Not bowl eligible (Two ACC teams have 7+ losses, thus not qualifying for a bowl game)

How Do Other On SI Sites See the ACC?

We aren't the only On SI site ranking the ACC this week. Georgia Tech On SI has ACC Football Power Rankings this week. Check out their rankings here to see how they compare with our staff's rankings:



- Georgia Tech On SI - Wake Forest No. 2 (no change)



Virginia Tech On SI did not publish an ACC Power Rankings article this week.

What's Next

Wake Forest travels to Atlanta on Saturday, November 21, to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, possibly for a berth in the ACC Championship Game. The game is at 12 pm ET. It will air on ESPN.