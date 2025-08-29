Deacons Daily

It's Game Day! Our Staff Makes Their Predictions - Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State

Our staff makes their picks as the Demon Deacons face the Owls in the first game of the 2025 season.

Barry Lewis

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jaquez Moore (9) tries to elude Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jaquez Moore (9) tries to elude Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons begin their 188th football season on Friday night when they host the Kennesaw State Owls at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem. The game, which is the first meeting between the two programs, can be viewed on the ACC Network at 7 p.m. ET.

Our team is unanimous in picking the Deacs to win in our inaugural staff predictions. We bring together a very diverse group of sports journalists with different viewpoints on the game. As the season goes on, it will be both interesting and fun to see how our picks change.

Staff Predictions - Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State

Andrew Bauhs - Wake Forest 35-7
Barry Lewis - Wake Forest 35-17
Blake Robinson - Wake Forest 30-13
Brett Gibbons - Wake Forest 30-6
Carson Wersal - Wake Forest 48-14
JD Andress - Wake Forest 38-14
Keylor Piers - Wake Forest 35-17
Ryder Solberg - Wake Forest 31-3
Sean Kennedy - Wake Forest 38-26

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.

Previewing the Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State Game

All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:

Wake Forest Football Opponent Preview: Kennesaw State Owls

Wake Forest opens the 2025 college football season against the new-look Kennesaw State Owls. What can you expect at Allegacy Stadium in August from this group?

All Smoke or Legit: Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State Preview

Speculation time is over. It's time to find out the truth about the 2025 Deacs.

Back to Basics? Takeaways from Jake Dickert's Aug. 25 Press Conference

With the season opener just days away, here is what Wake's head man had to say.

Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State Preview - What The Stats Say

What do the analytics say about the Demon Deacons' first game of the 2025 season?

Wake Forest Releases Potential Depth Chart Ahead of Season Opener

Which players are projected to start for the Demon Deacons in the 2025 season?

Rival Report: Kennesaw State

A Scouting Report of the Kennesaw State Owls

How to Watch and Listen to Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State

Wake Forest starts its 2025 season with a home game against the Kennesaw State Owls on Friday night.

