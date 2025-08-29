It's Game Day! Our Staff Makes Their Predictions - Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons begin their 188th football season on Friday night when they host the Kennesaw State Owls at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem. The game, which is the first meeting between the two programs, can be viewed on the ACC Network at 7 p.m. ET.
Our team is unanimous in picking the Deacs to win in our inaugural staff predictions. We bring together a very diverse group of sports journalists with different viewpoints on the game. As the season goes on, it will be both interesting and fun to see how our picks change.
Staff Predictions - Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State
Andrew Bauhs - Wake Forest 35-7
Barry Lewis - Wake Forest 35-17
Blake Robinson - Wake Forest 30-13
Brett Gibbons - Wake Forest 30-6
Carson Wersal - Wake Forest 48-14
JD Andress - Wake Forest 38-14
Keylor Piers - Wake Forest 35-17
Ryder Solberg - Wake Forest 31-3
Sean Kennedy - Wake Forest 38-26
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
