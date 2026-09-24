Wake Forest Kickoff Time and TV Schedule Announced Against Stanford
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On Monday, the ACC announced kickoff times for all Week 5 matchups. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, October 3. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET at Allegacy Financial Stadium. The game will be televised on The ACC Network.
This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools, and the second game as ACC foes. Wake leads the all-time results 2-1. The Deacs won the first meeting in Winston-Salem in 2009, 24-17. The teams played again the next year in Palo Alto, with the Cardinal winning 68-24. In 2024, Stanford's inauguaral year in the ACC, Wake Forest won 27-24 in Palo Alto
Stanford's Slow Start to the Season
Before traveling to Winston-Salem for this Week 5 matchup, they will host a struggling Georgia Tech team on Saturday, September 26. Georgia Tech has started the season 1-2, all nonconference games. Stanford also enters this weekend's game at 1-2, but its two losses were all to conference foes.
Stanford opened the season with a Week 0 home win against Hawaii, 37-27. Since then, they have faced two ACC teams and haven't scored more than a touchdown in either game. In Week 2, they hosted then-No. 7 Miami, losing 45-6. Then last week, the Cardinal made its first trip to North Carolina to take on Duke. They lost that game 35-7.
Stanford's slow start also had them debut in our weekly ACC Football Power Rankings, as compiled by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff, in last place in last week's rankings. This week's rankings are still being tabulated, but all signs point towards another last place finish.
2026 Schedule: Wake Forest Football
Sept. 3 vs. Akron (W, 38-16)
Sept. 12 at Purdue (W, 38-36, 2OT)
Sept. 18 vs. No. 5 Miami (L, 33-20)
Sept. 26 at No. 16 Louisville, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN
Oct. 3 vs. Stanford, 12 p.m. ET on The ACC Network
Oct. 10 at NC State, TBA
Oct. 17 at Cal, TBA
Oct. 31 vs. Virginia, TBA
Nov. 7 vs. Merrimack, 12 p.m. ET, network TBA
Nov. 14 at No. 22 SMU, TBA
Nov. 21 at Georgia Tech, TBA
Nov. 28 vs. Duke, TBA
What's Next for the Demon Deacons?
Before hosting Stanford, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will head to Louisville, Kentucky, to play the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday, September 26. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET. ESPN will televise the game.
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Barry is the managing editor/publisher of Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 12+ writers and photographers covering all sports at Wake Forest. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, ACC Kickoff, and ACC Tipoff. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.