Wake Forest Kickoff Time and TV Schedule Announced Against Stanford

On Monday, the ACC announced kickoff times for all Week 5 matchups. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, October 3. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET at Allegacy Financial Stadium. The game will be televised on The ACC Network.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools, and the second game as ACC foes. Wake leads the all-time results 2-1. The Deacs won the first meeting in Winston-Salem in 2009, 24-17. The teams played again the next year in Palo Alto, with the Cardinal winning 68-24. In 2024, Stanford's inauguaral year in the ACC, Wake Forest won 27-24 in Palo Alto

Stanford's Slow Start to the Season

Before traveling to Winston-Salem for this Week 5 matchup, they will host a struggling Georgia Tech team on Saturday, September 26. Georgia Tech has started the season 1-2, all nonconference games. Stanford also enters this weekend's game at 1-2, but its two losses were all to conference foes.

Stanford opened the season with a Week 0 home win against Hawaii, 37-27. Since then, they have faced two ACC teams and haven't scored more than a touchdown in either game. In Week 2, they hosted then-No. 7 Miami, losing 45-6. Then last week, the Cardinal made its first trip to North Carolina to take on Duke. They lost that game 35-7.

Stanford's slow start also had them debut in our weekly ACC Football Power Rankings, as compiled by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff, in last place in last week's rankings. This week's rankings are still being tabulated, but all signs point towards another last place finish.

2026 Schedule: Wake Forest Football

Sept. 3 vs. Akron (W, 38-16)

Sept. 12 at Purdue (W, 38-36, 2OT)

Sept. 18 vs. No. 5 Miami (L, 33-20)

Sept. 26 at No. 16 Louisville, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Oct. 3 vs. Stanford, 12 p.m. ET on The ACC Network

Oct. 10 at NC State, TBA

Oct. 17 at Cal, TBA

Oct. 31 vs. Virginia, TBA

Nov. 7 vs. Merrimack, 12 p.m. ET, network TBA

Nov. 14 at No. 22 SMU, TBA

Nov. 21 at Georgia Tech, TBA

Nov. 28 vs. Duke, TBA

What's Next for the Demon Deacons?

Before hosting Stanford, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will head to Louisville, Kentucky, to play the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday, September 26. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET. ESPN will televise the game.