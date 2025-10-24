Deacons Daily

Wake Forest Moves Into Top Half of ACC Teams in Week 10 Power Rankings

In our weekly look at where each team in the ACC sits, there's a new team at the top, while Wake Forest moved up this week.

Barry Lewis

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs the ball during the first half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The second half of the Wake Forest (4-2, 1-2 ACC) season is upon us. The Demon Deacons are on a path that could lead to a bowl game. And this week, in our Week 9 ACC Football Power Rankings, they have moved up a spot to now be in the top half of the ACC teams at No. 8.

Welcome back to our weekly ACC Football Power Rankings. Each week, our staff ranks the 17 teams in the ACC to determine that week's rankings. More specifically, as the season progresses, we will be watching how the Deacs progress (or regress) each week.

For the first two weeks of our ACC Power Rankings, the Deacs remained at No. 13. After thatwin in Blacksburg, they moved up to the No. 12 spot. After traveling across the country and taking care of Oregon State, the Deacs moved up to No. 9. Then this week, after a bye week, they have moved up one more spot.

Maybe even more impressive than the jump up are the teams now behind the Deacs this week. Clemson, NC State, Cal, Syracuse, Florida State, Stanford, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, and Boston College all fell behind Wake Forest.

For the first time this season, a new team appears at the top of the power rankings - Georgia Tech. And, once again, Boston College comes in at No. 17.

How Power Rankings Are Determined

Each week, our editorial staff of nine writers individually ranks the 17 teams in the ACC. Their votes are tabulated, and final weekly power rankings are determined. Not all of our staff are Wake homers. Our diverse writing staff is based across the country and covers the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12.

Here's where our staff ranked the teams this week:

2025 ACC Power Rankings – Week 9

Here are our Week 9 ACC Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists.
What did this week tell us? As of right now, after Miami's loss to Louisville, it's a wide-open path as to which teams make it to Charlotte for the championship game.

Week 9 Power Rankings Highlights

  • Georgia Tech is the new number one team. For the first time this season, Miami is not in the top spot. The Hurricanes came in at No. 3 this week.
  • Virginia and Miami also received first-place votes.
  • Boston College once again came in at No. 17. It's the first time this season that the same team remained in the last spot.
  • North Carolina also received last-place votes.
  • No team moved up or down more than two spots this week. Five teams did not change from last week. Eight teams went up or down one spot. Four teams moved up or down two spots.
  • Four teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking: Boston College (6), Cal (7), Clemson (7), and Duke (7).
  • Virginia Tech and North Carolina had the lowest fluctuation between their highest and lowest rankings, each only having one spot between their highest and lowest.
Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Micah Mays Jr. (7) celebrates a touchdown
17. Boston College (1-6, 0-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 17
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: lost to UConn 23-38
This Week: at Louisville

16. North Carolina (2-4, 0-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #16
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Lost at California 18-21
This Week: vs. Virginia

15. Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #14
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Pittsburgh

14. Stanford (3-4, 2-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Beat Florida State 20-13
This Week: at Miami

13. Florida State (3-4, 0-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at Stanford 13-20
This Week: Bye Week

12. Syracuse (3-4, 1-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost to Pittsburgh 13-30
This Week: at Georgia Tech

11. California (5-2, 2-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Beat North Carolina 21-18
This Week: at Virginia Tech

10. NC State (4-3, 1-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Pittsburgh

9. Clemson (3-4, 2-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost to SMU 24-35
This Week: Bye Week

8. Wake Forest (4-2, 1-2)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Chris Barnes (10) celebrates a touchdown reception
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. SMU

7. Duke (4-3, 3-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost to Georgia Tech 18-27
This Week: Bye Week

6. Pittsburgh (5-2, 3-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Beat Syracuse 30-13
This Week: vs. NC State

5. SMU (5-2, 3-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Beat Clemson 35-24
This Week: at Wake Forest

4. #19 Louisville (5-1, 2-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #4
Last Week: Beat Miami 24-21
This Week: vs. Boston College

3. #9 Miami (5-1, 1-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Lost to Louisville 21-24
This Week: vs. Stanford

2. #16 Virginia (6-1, 3-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #4
Last Week: Beat Washington State 22-20
This Week: at North Carolina

1. #7 Georgia Tech (7-0, 4-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat Duke 27-18
This Week: vs. Syracuse

Note: Power Rankings are determined by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff.

What's Next

Wake Forest hosts SMU on Saturday, October 25, at 12 pm ET at Allegacy Stadium. The game can be seen on the CW.

