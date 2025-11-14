Wake Forest Soars in ACC Week 12 Power Rankings
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3, 3-3 ACC) continue their remarkable season riding a wave of excitement after beating then-No. 14 Virginia in a defensive thriller last week to become bowl eligible.
The win was enough to bolt the Deacs up four spots in this week's ACC Football Power Rankings. The four spots were the largest jump, up or down, by any ACC team this week.
Each week, our staff ranks the 17 teams in the ACC to determine that week's rankings. More specifically, as the season progresses, we have been watching how the Deacs progress, or regress, each week.
The Deacs initially landed at No. 13 in Week Five. After beating Virginia Tech, they moved to No. 12. After the Oregon State game, they moved up to No. 9. Then they moved to No. 8. After the SMU game, they were up as high as No. 6. After losing to FSU, the Deacs fell to No. 11. This week, after beating UVA, they are back up at No. 7.
The Wake/UVA game also impacted the top of the rankings. Virginia, last week's top team, fell two spots to the third spot. The Miami Hurricanes barely topped Georgia Tech to take on the top spot this week. Boston College continues to hold the bottom spot in this week's rankings.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Here are our Week 12 ACC Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists.
What did this week tell us? Currently, several teams have a chance to make the ACC Championship game, and that it's the games in November we will remember.
Week 12 Power Rankings Highlights
- Miami returns as the new number one team.
- Georgia Tech also received first-place votes.
- Boston College once again finds itself in last place, ranked No. 17.
- North Carolina also received last-place votes.
- Louisville and Wake Forest had the most movement this week, with Wake Forest moving up four spots while Louisville fell four spots. Additionally, Florida State dropped three spots.
- Six teams remained unchanged from last week. Six teams went up or down one spot. Two teams moved up or down two spots.
- Ten teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking: Florida State had the most at 10. Others included Boston College (6), Cal (6), Clemson (7), Duke (7), Georgia Tech (6), Pittsburgh (6), Syracuse (7), Virginia (7), and Wake Forest (6).
- Miami and Stanford had the lowest fluctuation between their highest and lowest rankings, with each having a fluctuation of two.
17. Boston College (1-9, 0-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 17
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: lost to SMU 13-45
This Week: vs. Georgia Tech
16. Stanford (3-7, 2-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #14
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at North Carolina 15-20
This Week: Bye Week
15. Syracuse (3-7, 1-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at Miami 10-38
This Week: Bye Week
14. North Carolina (4-5, 2-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Beat Stanford 20-15
This Week: at Wake Forest
13. Virginia Tech (3-6, 2-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Florida State
12. California (6-4, 3-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Beat Louisville 29-26 (OT)
This Week: Bye Week
11. Florida State (4-5, 1-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost at Clemson 10-24
This Week: vs. Virginia Tech
10. NC State (5-4, 2-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Miami
9. Clemson (4-5, 3-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat Florida State 24-10
This Week: at Louisville
8. Duke (5-4, 4-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost at UConn 34-37
This Week: vs. Virginia
7. Wake Forest (6-3, 3-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Beat Virginia 20-17
This Week: vs. North Carolina
6. #20 Louisville (7-2, 4-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Lost to California 26-29 (OT)
This Week: vs. Clemson
5. #22 Pittsburgh (7-2, 5-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Notre Dame
4. SMU (7-3, 5-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat Boston College 45-13
This Week: Bye Week
3. #19 Virginia (8-2, 5-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Lost to Wake Forest 17-20
This Week: at Duke
2. #16 Georgia Tech (8-1, 5-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3 (tie)
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Boston College
1. #15 Miami (7-2, 3-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3 (tie)
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat Syracuse 38-10
This Week: vs. NC State
Note: Power Rankings are determined by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff.
What's Next?
Wake Forest hosts Big Four opponent North Carolina on Saturday, November 15, at 4:30 pm ET. The game can be seen on the CW.