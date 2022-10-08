Wake Forest vs Army: Line Movement, Betting Trends, Player Props, Predictions
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Weather: Partly cloudy, low of 41 degrees
TV: ESPN3, Regional Sports Networks
Moneyline : Wake Forest (-720), Army (+500)
Spread: Wake Forest -16.5 (-110), Army +16.5 (-110)
O/U: 65.5
Line Movement:
|Date
|Wake Forest Spread
|Army Spread
|Wake Forest ML
|Army ML
|Over
|Under
10/8
-16.5 (-110)
+16.5 (-107)
-715
+475
65.5 (-110)
65.5 (-109)
10/7
-16.5 (-107)
+16.5 (-108)
-750
+500
65.5 (-110)
65.5 (-110)
10/6
-17 (-108)
+17 (-113)
-770
+480
66.5 (-109)
66.5 (-112)
Betting Trends:
Records ATS: Wake Forest (4-1), Army (1-3)
Army is 4-16 ATS in their last 20 games against the ACC
Wake Forest has covered in two straight road games
The OVER has hit in three of Wake Forest's five games this year, and in three of Army's four
The OVER has hit in two of Wake Forest's last three home games
60% of the bets for this game are on Wake Forest
Additional Markets:
1st Half Spread: Wake Forest -9.5 (-110), Army +9.5 (-110)
1st Half Total: Over 33.5 (-120), Under 33.3 (+100)
Double Result: Wake Forest/Wake Forest -320, Army/Army +800, Army/Wake Forest +1000, Wake Forest/Army +1700
Player Props:
Sam Hartman passing yards: O 324.5 (-114), U 324.5 (-114)
Hartman passing TDs: O 2.5 (-160), U 2.5 (+120)
Hartman rushing yards: O 11.5 (-114), U 11.5 (-114)
Hartman rushing TDs: O 0.5 (+188), U 0.5 (-260)
Justice Ellison rushing yards: O 79.5 (-118), U 79.5 (-112)
Ellison rushing TDs: O 0.5 (-154), U 0.5 (+116)
A.T. Perry receiving yards: O 87.5 (-114), U 87.5 (-114)
Perry receiving TDs: O 0.5 (-166), U 0.5 (+124)
All odds via FanDuel
