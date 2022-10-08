Wake Forest vs Army: Line Movement, Betting Trends, Player Props, Predictions

Gameday Info:

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Weather: Partly cloudy, low of 41 degrees

TV: ESPN3, Regional Sports Networks

Moneyline : Wake Forest (-720), Army (+500)

Spread: Wake Forest -16.5 (-110), Army +16.5 (-110)

O/U: 65.5

Line Movement:

Date Wake Forest Spread Army Spread Wake Forest ML Army ML Over Under 10/8 -16.5 (-110) +16.5 (-107) -715 +475 65.5 (-110) 65.5 (-109) 10/7 -16.5 (-107) +16.5 (-108) -750 +500 65.5 (-110) 65.5 (-110) 10/6 -17 (-108) +17 (-113) -770 +480 66.5 (-109) 66.5 (-112)

Betting Trends:

Records ATS: Wake Forest (4-1), Army (1-3)

Army is 4-16 ATS in their last 20 games against the ACC

Wake Forest has covered in two straight road games

The OVER has hit in three of Wake Forest's five games this year, and in three of Army's four

The OVER has hit in two of Wake Forest's last three home games

60% of the bets for this game are on Wake Forest

Additional Markets:

1st Half Spread: Wake Forest -9.5 (-110), Army +9.5 (-110)

1st Half Total: Over 33.5 (-120), Under 33.3 (+100)

Double Result: Wake Forest/Wake Forest -320, Army/Army +800, Army/Wake Forest +1000, Wake Forest/Army +1700

Player Props:

Sam Hartman passing yards: O 324.5 (-114), U 324.5 (-114)

Hartman passing TDs: O 2.5 (-160), U 2.5 (+120)

Hartman rushing yards: O 11.5 (-114), U 11.5 (-114)

Hartman rushing TDs: O 0.5 (+188), U 0.5 (-260)

Justice Ellison rushing yards: O 79.5 (-118), U 79.5 (-112)

Ellison rushing TDs: O 0.5 (-154), U 0.5 (+116)

A.T. Perry receiving yards: O 87.5 (-114), U 87.5 (-114)

Perry receiving TDs: O 0.5 (-166), U 0.5 (+124)

All odds via FanDuel

