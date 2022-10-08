Skip to main content
Wake Forest vs Army: Line Movement, Betting Trends, Player Props, Predictions

© Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Demon Deacons host the Black Knights tonight at Truist Field

Gameday Info:

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Weather: Partly cloudy, low of 41 degrees

TV: ESPN3, Regional Sports Networks

Moneyline : Wake Forest (-720), Army (+500)

Spread: Wake Forest -16.5 (-110), Army +16.5 (-110)

O/U: 65.5

CLICK HERE TO READ THE DEACONS DAILY STAFF'S SCORE PREDICTIONS AND PICKS AGAINST THE SPREAD

Line Movement:

Line Movement Data

FanDuel Sportsbook

DateWake Forest SpreadArmy SpreadWake Forest MLArmy MLOverUnder

10/8

-16.5 (-110)

+16.5 (-107)

-715

+475

65.5 (-110)

65.5 (-109)

10/7

-16.5 (-107)

+16.5 (-108)

-750

+500

65.5 (-110)

65.5 (-110)

10/6

-17 (-108)

+17 (-113)

-770

+480

66.5 (-109)

66.5 (-112)

READ: ACC Football Week 6: Game Previews and Predictions

Betting Trends:

Records ATS: Wake Forest (4-1), Army (1-3)

Army is 4-16 ATS in their last 20 games against the ACC

Wake Forest has covered in two straight road games

The OVER has hit in three of Wake Forest's five games this year, and in three of Army's four

The OVER has hit in two of Wake Forest's last three home games

60% of the bets for this game are on Wake Forest

READ: Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with Army Beat Reporter

Additional Markets:

1st Half Spread: Wake Forest -9.5 (-110), Army +9.5 (-110)

1st Half Total: Over 33.5 (-120), Under 33.3 (+100)

Double Result: Wake Forest/Wake Forest -320, Army/Army +800, Army/Wake Forest +1000, Wake Forest/Army +1700

READ: Army Players to Watch

Player Props: 

Sam Hartman passing yards: O 324.5 (-114), U 324.5 (-114)

Hartman passing TDs: O 2.5 (-160), U 2.5 (+120)

Hartman rushing yards: O 11.5 (-114), U 11.5 (-114)

Hartman rushing TDs: O 0.5 (+188), U 0.5 (-260)

Justice Ellison rushing yards: O 79.5 (-118), U 79.5 (-112)

Ellison rushing TDs: O 0.5 (-154), U 0.5 (+116)

A.T. Perry receiving yards: O 87.5 (-114), U 87.5 (-114)

Perry receiving TDs: O 0.5 (-166), U 0.5 (+124)

All odds via FanDuel

