Wake Forest Secures Key Goalkeeper Addition for 2026

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons men’s soccer program just got a tiny bit better.

Goalkeeper Quinn Syrett, a native of Brooklyn, was added to Wake Forest’s roster for the 2026 season, giving the team a major boost in its attempt to take home a national title.

Syrett brings professional experience to the table — he was developed within the Charlotte FC academy system and made his professional debut with Crown Legacy FC in MLS NEXT Pro — which should enable him to enter the fold and contribute right from the jump. That’s obviously the goal with bringing in a player of this caliber.

“We’re excited to welcome Quinn to our program,” Wake Forest men’s soccer head coach Bobby Muuss said in a press release sent out by the university. “He’s a player who has already experienced the professional environment at a young age, and that speaks volumes about his ability and mentality. He brings a strong work ethic, technical quality, and a desire to continue improving that fits exactly what we look for at Wake Forest.”

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Wake Forest soccer midfielder Cooper Flax | Wake Forest Athletics

If the above doesn’t get Wake Forest soccer fans excited, there isn’t a whole lot that will. Still, Syrett’s accolades throughout his brief stint in professional soccer showcase just how talented he truly is.

Through five appearances with Crown Legacy in MLS NEXT Pro, Syrett went a perfect 5-0 with a pair of clean sheets. His fantastic efforts have been a major reason why Crown Legacy currently sits near the top of the MLS NEXT Pro standings, with Saint Louis City SC 2 currently residing at the summit.

Those same sorts of efforts are what are expected from Syrett once he puts on that Wake Forest uniform when the season begins in August. Because while a goalkeeper can’t necessarily singlehandedly win a team a match, it certainly doesn’t hurt to have someone spectacular standing between the poles, ready to stop anything that comes his way.

Part of the reason why Syrett has progressed so quickly is his immersion in the Charlotte FC system. It’s there that he not only has had the opportunity to play in MLS NEXT Pro, but alongside the first team as well. There’s no doubt that competing alongside some of the best players in the world has made him a better goalkeeper. It’s now his job to translate that talent and potential to the collegiate ranks, where hopefully he and the Demon Deacons can march on to a national title.