FIFA Considering New Yellow Card Rule for 2026 World Cup

FIFA could implement a major rule change for the 2026 World Cup in North America this summer, wiping away all yellow cards once at the end of the group stage and then again after the quarterfinals, in hopes of avoiding star player absences in key knockout matches.

In past editions of the tournament, there was only one amnesty stage, with yellow cards cleared following the quarterfinals. This resulted in teams at risk of missing select players in two knockout rounds—the round of 16 and the quarterfinals—due to yellow card accumulation.

With the tournament expanded to 48 teams for the first time—resulting in an additional round of 32 knockout game—the attempted rule shift would avoid more player suspensions in the tournament’s now larger number of high-stakes games.

This potential addition of a second yellow card amnesty is set to be among the topics discussed at the Vancouver FIFA Council on Tuesday, before the larger FIFA Congress of all 211 member associations meets in the World Cup host city on Thursday.

Two bookings will remain the threshold for suspension, and red cards will still incur an automatic one-game ban. The new rule would only allow players who have already earned a first yellow card to avoid walking a tightrope for several games thereafter.

FIFA Congress Takes Over Vancouver

The yellow card adjustment is among the topics to be discussed in Vancouver this week. | Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images

The yellow card adjustment is one of several topics expected to be discussed in Vancouver this week, as over 1,600 delegates descend on the West Coast city to discuss the most significant topics in the game.

Other topics could include the potential return of Russia to global soccer, future World Cup hosts and other rule changes. The discussion regarding rule shifts is somewhat appropriate to have in Canada, given the nation’s domestic league, the Canadian Premier League, is acting as FIFA’s pilot project for Football Video Support and Arsène Wenger’s new “daylight” offside law.

Following the week’s meetings in Vancouver, the city will turn its attentions back to hosting seven games at this summer’s World Cup, including two matches for co-hosting Canada, as well as a round of 32 and a round of 16 clash.

This story will be updated with FIFA’s decision.

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